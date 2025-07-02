Bengaluru Rural likely to be renamed as Bengaluru North for better brand image: Report

In a bid to enhance the district’s brand image and attract greater investment, the Karnataka government is considering renaming Bengaluru Rural district as Bengaluru North, reported The Times of India. The proposal is expected to be taken up at the state cabinet meeting scheduled this week at Nandi Hills. The Karnataka cabinet is likely to rename Bengaluru Rural district as Bengaluru North

According to the report, move is part of a broader effort to shed the “rural” tag, which leaders and local representatives argue creates a perception barrier for investors, despite the district being home to some of the state’s most critical infrastructure, including Kempegowda International Airport, Devanahalli Business Park, and major electronics manufacturing hubs like Foxconn’s iPhone assembly plant.

“Bengaluru Rural is anything but rural in many parts,” said a senior official familiar with the discussions is quoted as a saying. “A rebranding to Bengaluru North will align better with its economic profile and help position it as an investment-friendly destination.”

The district, which currently comprises four taluks, Devanahalli, Hoskote, Doddaballapur, and Nelamangala, was carved out of the undivided Bengaluru district in 1986. In 2007, the southern portion was further split to form Ramanagara, which the state government recently renamed as Bengaluru South to strengthen its geographic association with the capital city.

If approved, the renaming of Bengaluru Rural to Bengaluru North would follow the same logic, to reflect proximity to Bengaluru city while signalling urban and economic development potential. The government believes that renaming both northern and southern peripheries of Bengaluru could help distribute industrial growth more evenly and reduce pressure on the city’s core.

The rebranding is also being backed by elected representatives from the district, who argue that the outdated “rural” label does not reflect the reality on the ground. “When global investors hear ‘rural,’ they think of backwardness. But this is where some of Karnataka’s biggest projects are located,” a local MLA reportedly told the cabinet subcommittee.

In addition to the Bengaluru Rural name change, the state government is also likely to consider renaming Bagepalli, a town in neighbouring Chikkaballapur district, to Bhagyanagar, a long-standing demand by local stakeholders.

The cabinet’s final decision is expected in the coming days, and if cleared, the renaming proposal will be forwarded to the Union government for formal approval.