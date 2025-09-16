Bengaluru to face scheduled power cuts till September 29: Full list of affected areas

Bengaluru residents in several neighbourhoods are set to face power supply disruptions over the next two weeks, as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) carry out emergency maintenance works. The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has announced that power supply will be disrupted in multiple areas of Bengaluru.(AFP)

According to a press release, outages will occur daily between 9 am and 5 pm from September 15 to September 29, with up to eight hours of disruption expected in certain areas. The works will mainly affect localities under BESCOM’s Hebbal division.

Why the outage?

BESCOM officials said the interruptions are part of the second quarterly maintenance at the 66/11 kV Adugodi Substation. Engineers will overhaul 11 kV breakers, service the On-Load Tap Changer (OLTC) of Transformers 2 and 3, and complete routine transformer upkeep to ensure long-term reliability of the power network.

Affected areas in Bengaluru

The power cuts are expected to impact several localities including 5th Block Industrial Area, Koramangala (Blocks 3 to 7), Madiwala, Venkateshwara Layout, Chikkadugodi, Jogi Colony, Maruthinagara, Adugodi (7th and 8th Blocks, Adugodi Main Road), Bannerghatta Road, KHB Colony (3rd to 6th Blocks), MICO Layout, Bhuvanappa Layout, Cauvery Layout, Krishnanagar Industrial Layout, S.G. Palya, Madivala Santhe and Siddhartha Colony.

In addition to BESCOM’s work, KPTCL will also take up maintenance across Hebbal between September 15 and 29. The scheduled activity, running from 9 am to 5 pm daily, may further intensify the disruption for local residents.

This development comes just as the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has also announced a three-day disruption of Cauvery water supply across large parts of the city. According to a BWSSB press note, pumping stations under the Cauvery Water Supply Project will remain shut from September 15 to 17 for emergency maintenance.

The city’s core areas are expected to be hit the hardest, as many households here do not have access to borewells or alternative water sources. Outskirts may face less impact, as large sections are still dependent on private water tankers.

Officials clarified that these essential works are being carried out to enhance long-term resilience of Bengaluru’s power and water infrastructure, even though they will cause temporary inconvenience.

Residents in affected areas are advised to store adequate water in advance and plan their activities around the scheduled power shutdown.