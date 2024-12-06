Menu Explore
Bengaluru to see early metro operations on upcoming Sunday as KPSC exam is scheduled

ByHT News Desk
Dec 06, 2024 02:39 PM IST

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has decided to facilitate public transport for those taking exams at different centres in the city.

Bengaluru will see early metro operations on Sunday (December 8), as the Karnataka Public Service Commission exam is scheduled for that day. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has decided to facilitate public transport for those taking exams at different centres in the city.

The trains will also run with a 30-minute frequency during the early hours on December 8, told BMRCL. (PTI File)
The trains will also run with a 30-minute frequency during the early hours on December 8, told BMRCL. (PTI File)

In an announcement, BMRCL said, “To facilitate the candidates attending KPSC-Development Officer (PDO) examination on 08.12.2024 (Sunday), BMRCL will be commencing its train service from 05:30 am instead of 07:00 am from all its four terminals Madavara, Silk Institute, Challaghatta and Whitefield (Kadugodi) Metro stations. Also, the first train from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station, Majestic, towards all four directions will start at 05:30 am.”

The trains will also run with a 30-minute frequency during the early hours, told BMRCL. During this period, i.e. between 5.30 am and 7.00 am, trains will run at a frequency of 30 minutes. After 7.00 am, trains will run as per the regular schedule. The public is requested to make use of the above facility. BMRCL encourages the public to buy QR tickets and make cashless payments,” added the statement further.

The Bengaluru Metro operates on weekdays from 5:00 AM to 11:00 PM, maintaining a frequency of three to five minutes during peak hours. On holidays and the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, the operations begin at 7:00 AM with eight-minute intervals. However, on days when there are important events like IPL matches, New Year celebrations, marathons, concerts and crucial examinations, the metro département extends the operation timings.

Bengaluru metro is one of the city's most preferred public transport systems. It offers seamless travel with speed and no traffic interruptions. On working days, lakhs of commuters depend on the metro for daily travel.

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
