Bengaluru Traffic Police to reintroduce vehicle towing in high-density areas: Reports

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) is set to reintroduce the towing of vehicles parked in no-parking zones across select areas of the city. This initiative will be implemented on 22 high-density corridors and 75 major junctions, including key locations in the Central Business District (CBD). Bengaluru police to re-introduce towing in the city.

Announcing the decision during the inauguration of the Bengaluru Traffic Police Museum at the city’s Traffic Management Centre on Wednesday, Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated that the move aims to enhance road discipline and prevent illegal parking from obstructing traffic flow. "Towing was previously in place but was discontinued for various reasons. However, there has been a demand for its return, and the government has decided to reintroduce it in specific areas," he said.

Bengaluru had suspended its vehicle towing policy in February 2022 following widespread complaints from motorists about alleged harassment by towing personnel. At the time, the government had assured that towing would remain on hold until a revised policy was introduced.

Meanwhile, Home Minister also said that the decison to allow vehicles inside Cubbon park was taken for the benifit of people. Previously, traffic was banned inside the park on second and fourth Saturdays as well as on designated public holidays. Under the revised policy, vehicles will now be permitted entry between 7 PM and 10 PM on these days. The existing rule allowing traffic on first and third Saturdays remains unchanged.