'Bengaluru traffic rukna mushkil hai': AI video shows couple getting married at Silk Board signal

An AI-generated video, showing a couple getting married in the middle of the infamous Silk Board junction, Bengaluru has taken social media by storm. The 20-second reel, widely shared on Instagram, appears to show a bride and groom performing wedding rituals right on the busy road as vehicles pile up on both sides. In the clip, the groom, dressed in a cream sherwani, is seen placing a garland around the bride. (Instagram)

In the clip, the groom, dressed in a cream sherwani, is seen placing a garland around the bride while an elderly priest sits crossed-legged on the road, seemingly chanting mantras.

Meanwhile, family members sit atop cars, watching the ceremony as traffic crawls behind them.

However, the viral video is not real. It is an AI-generated creation, designed to mimic Bengaluru’s chaotic traffic culture and the city’s love for quirky, attention-grabbing moments.

Many social media users reacted with humour, noting that only AI could make Silk Board look this orderly. Some joked that a wedding at the junction was still more believable than reaching office on time during peak hours.

Social media reactions

''Ai messed up with pandit n groom n the bride,'' a user jokingly said.

''This has to AI because why can’t I see any bikes,'' another wrote.

''Love in the time of traffic. Carpool your way to the wedding! Silk Board blesses all who share rides,'' a third Instagram user commented.

''Bengaluru traffic is epic,'' a fourth user wrote.

''Bengaluru vibes on another level! An AI-generated wedding at Silk Board feels way too real because traffic wahan itna hota hai ki shaadi bhi ho sakti hai! The creativity is insane, and the chaos looks spot-on. No wonder this reel is blowing up, pure Bengaluru madness,'' another user said.

Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.