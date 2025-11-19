22-year-old 3D artist found hanging in Bengaluru apartment amid struggles with depression: Report

A 22-year-old employee of a private firm was found dead in his apartment in Neeladri Nagar, Electronics City, Bengaluru on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Anirudh Prashanth, who was originally from Kasaragod, and had been living by himself, according to police. A 22-year-old man was discovered hanging in his Bengaluru apartment in Electronics City. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ALSO READ | Bengaluru's second airport will be constructed in south part of the city, says DK Shivakumar: Report

Anirudh, who worked as a 3D artist at Nova Design Labs, left a message on a whiteboard in his bedroom stating he had been struggling with depression, said a report by The Times of India. Police said his father, Prashanth Kanathur, is a journalist and filmmaker.

ALSO READ | BJP MLA Suresh Kumar takes on traffic cop role in Bengaluru's Bhashyam circle: Report

The incident came to light after Anirudh failed to show up for work on Saturday and stopped responding to calls. Concerned colleagues visited his residence and alerted security when repeated knocks went unanswered. With the help of the apartment staff, the door was forced open, and Anirudh was found hanging inside, an investigating officer said, as per the report.

ALSO READ | DK Shivakumar announces major upgrades, infrastructure boost in Bengaluru worth ₹1 lakh crore: Report

His body was taken to St John’s Hospital for postmortem examination. Police stated that his father travelled from Chennai to Bengaluru and later took the body back to Kasaragod for the final rites. Officials will record a detailed statement from the family soon. At this stage, his father has briefly stated that his son died by suicide, police added.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290; Sahai Helpline: 080 2549 7777; Cadambams: 096111 94949; iCALL: 9152987821)

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.