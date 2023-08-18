Live
Bengaluru Traffic News LIVE Updates: Cops issue traffic advisory over blocked roads
Aug 18, 2023 09:48 AM IST
Bengaluru Traffic News LIVE Updates: The Chickpet traffic police has issued an advisory blocking traffic from the Tank Bund road over ongoing repair works.
Bengaluru Traffic News LIVE Updates: The Karnataka capital is infamous for its traffic and commute issues amid daily jams and congestions. Owing to this, officials are in the midst of brainstorming ideas to ease traffic blocks in the bottleneck areas. Follow our liveblog for the latest news.
- Aug 18, 2023 09:48 AM IST
Chickpet traffic police issue advisory restricting vehicles amid repair works
Authorities have undertaken repair work at the RCC bridge/culvert on the Binny Mill Tank Bund road, owing to which vehicular movement on the Tank Bund road has been banned. Cops from the Chickpet police station issued an advisory, detailing alternate routes to the public.
Various versions of Karnataka State Anthem sung in HC during petition hearing
Published on Aug 18, 2023 08:19 AM IST
The Karnataka High Court witnessed the singing of different versions of the State Anthem, 'Jaya Bharata Jananiya Tanujate', during a hearing of a petition.
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
K’taka to appeal to CWMA to reconsider decision on Cauvery water: DK Shivakumar
The deputy CM said there have been inadequate rains this year and the state is facing a drought.
Published on Aug 17, 2023 09:50 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Four held in Karnataka's Mangaluru for inhuman transportation of cattle
The goods vehicle in which they were transporting cattle to Kerala has been seized.
Published on Aug 17, 2023 07:54 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
K'taka govt not too keen on inter-state metro project, says minister: Report
If approved, this will be South India’s first interstate metro line as Hosur which is roughly 25 kilometers to Bengaluru, falls in Tamil Nadu.
Published on Aug 17, 2023 06:09 PM IST
Education should not be political pawn: Pradhan on Karnataka scrapping NEP
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticized the Karnataka government's decision to scrap the National Education Policy (NEP).
Published on Aug 17, 2023 04:57 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Woman attacks CISF official during security check at Bengaluru airport: Report
A woman was intercepted and handed over to airport police after she allegedly attacked a CISF official during security check at the Bengaluru airport.
Published on Aug 17, 2023 04:38 PM IST
‘Betrayal of Karnataka farmers’: Ex CM Bommai attacks Congress on Kaveri issue
Bommai also said that the farmers are unhappy with the government's decision to release Kaveri water to Tamil Nadu.
Published on Aug 17, 2023 04:30 PM IST
8 year old suffering from heart disease turns into a cop in Karnataka's Shimoga
Ajaan Khan, a child from Shimoga district aims to be a police officer and is suffering from a severe heart disease at a very young age.
Updated on Aug 17, 2023 03:01 PM IST
Bengaluru: Union min Rajeev Chandrashekhar highlights key trends for start-ups
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar highlighted key trends in the Indian start-up ecosystem at the G20-Digital Innovation Alliance summit in Bengaluru.
Published on Aug 17, 2023 02:33 PM IST
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Karnataka Lokayukta raids on officials in 48 locations over corruption charges
The Lokayukta raided 48 locations across Karnataka, investigating alleged corruption by officials.
Published on Aug 17, 2023 12:32 PM IST
Karnataka faces large rainfall deficit, Bengaluru records 5th hottest August day
Karnataka is seeing a “large” rainfall deficit this month, resulting in higher temperatures. Meanwhile, Bengaluru recorded its fifth hottest August day ever.
Published on Aug 17, 2023 10:20 AM IST
‘Liars, making allegations without evidence’: Karnataka Minister hits out at BJP
Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy criticized the BJP, and called them “the biggest liars making allegations without evidence”.
Published on Aug 17, 2023 09:17 AM IST
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Actor-politician Upendra approaches Karnataka HC again against multiple FIRs
Upendra is facing criticism for saying “Oorendare Holageri Irutte (there will be a Dalit hamlet in every village)", while interacting with fans.
Published on Aug 16, 2023 10:43 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Bus travel for women will be free for next 10 years: Karnataka minister
The response came after speculations on social media about scrapping the free bus travel for women soon and he denied the rumors.
Published on Aug 16, 2023 09:59 PM IST
Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Rs. 25 crore worth Kingfisher beer seized in Karnataka after the chemical test
The move came after the chemical test report of the beer labelled it as ‘Unfit for human consumption.’
Published on Aug 16, 2023 08:54 PM IST
Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath