Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru Traffic News LIVE Updates: Cops issue traffic advisory over blocked roads
Live

Bengaluru Traffic News LIVE Updates: Cops issue traffic advisory over blocked roads

Aug 18, 2023 09:48 AM IST
OPEN APP

Bengaluru Traffic News LIVE Updates: The Chickpet traffic police has issued an advisory blocking traffic from the Tank Bund road over ongoing repair works.

Bengaluru Traffic News LIVE Updates: The Karnataka capital is infamous for its traffic and commute issues amid daily jams and congestions. Owing to this, officials are in the midst of brainstorming ideas to ease traffic blocks in the bottleneck areas. Follow our liveblog for the latest news.

Bengaluru Traffic News LIVE Updates. (PTI)
Bengaluru Traffic News LIVE Updates. (PTI)

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 18, 2023 09:48 AM IST

    Chickpet traffic police issue advisory restricting vehicles amid repair works

    Authorities have undertaken repair work at the RCC bridge/culvert on the Binny Mill Tank Bund road, owing to which vehicular movement on the Tank Bund road has been banned. Cops from the Chickpet police station issued an advisory, detailing alternate routes to the public. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru commute transport public transport traffic traffic police traffic management traffic jam karnataka + 7 more

Various versions of Karnataka State Anthem sung in HC during petition hearing

bengaluru news
Published on Aug 18, 2023 08:19 AM IST

The Karnataka High Court witnessed the singing of different versions of the State Anthem, 'Jaya Bharata Jananiya Tanujate', during a hearing of a petition.

The case was adjourned to September 1. (HT Archives)
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

K’taka to appeal to CWMA to reconsider decision on Cauvery water: DK Shivakumar

The deputy CM said there have been inadequate rains this year and the state is facing a drought.

Karnataka deputy chief minister, DK Shivakumar. (File Photo)
bengaluru news
Published on Aug 17, 2023 09:50 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Four held in Karnataka's Mangaluru for inhuman transportation of cattle

The goods vehicle in which they were transporting cattle to Kerala has been seized.

Four held in Karnataka's Mangaluru for inhuman transportation of cattle
bengaluru news
Published on Aug 17, 2023 07:54 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

K'taka govt not too keen on inter-state metro project, says minister: Report

If approved, this will be South India’s first interstate metro line as Hosur which is roughly 25 kilometers to Bengaluru, falls in Tamil Nadu.

K'taka govt not too keen on inter-state metro project, says minister: Report(Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)
bengaluru news
Published on Aug 17, 2023 06:09 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Education should not be political pawn: Pradhan on Karnataka scrapping NEP

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticized the Karnataka government's decision to scrap the National Education Policy (NEP).

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (ANI)
bengaluru news
Published on Aug 17, 2023 04:57 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Woman attacks CISF official during security check at Bengaluru airport: Report

A woman was intercepted and handed over to airport police after she allegedly attacked a CISF official during security check at the Bengaluru airport.

A woman allegedly refused to be frisked and assaulted a female officer from the CISF during pre-flight security checks at the Kempegowda International Airport.(Bengaluruairport.com)
bengaluru news
Published on Aug 17, 2023 04:38 PM IST
ByYamini C S

‘Betrayal of Karnataka farmers’: Ex CM Bommai attacks Congress on Kaveri issue

Bommai also said that the farmers are unhappy with the government's decision to release Kaveri water to Tamil Nadu.

‘Betrayal of Karnataka farmers’: Ex CM Bommai attacks Congress on Kaveri issue
bengaluru news
Published on Aug 17, 2023 04:30 PM IST
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

8 year old suffering from heart disease turns into a cop in Karnataka's Shimoga

Ajaan Khan, a child from Shimoga district aims to be a police officer and is suffering from a severe heart disease at a very young age.

8 year old suffering from heart disease turns into a cop in Karnataka's Shimoga
bengaluru news
Updated on Aug 17, 2023 03:01 PM IST
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Bengaluru: Union min Rajeev Chandrashekhar highlights key trends for start-ups

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar highlighted key trends in the Indian start-up ecosystem at the G20-Digital Innovation Alliance summit in Bengaluru.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar. (ANI)
bengaluru news
Published on Aug 17, 2023 02:33 PM IST
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Karnataka Lokayukta raids on officials in 48 locations over corruption charges

The Lokayukta raided 48 locations across Karnataka, investigating alleged corruption by officials.

Around 200 officials from the Lokayukta have been involved in the searches since this morning.(ANI)
bengaluru news
Published on Aug 17, 2023 12:32 PM IST
ByYamini C S

Karnataka faces large rainfall deficit, Bengaluru records 5th hottest August day

Karnataka is seeing a “large” rainfall deficit this month, resulting in higher temperatures. Meanwhile, Bengaluru recorded its fifth hottest August day ever.

Karnataka saw an average maximum temperature of 35.1 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.(AFP)
bengaluru news
Published on Aug 17, 2023 10:20 AM IST
ByYamini C S

‘Liars, making allegations without evidence’: Karnataka Minister hits out at BJP

Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy criticized the BJP, and called them “the biggest liars making allegations without evidence”.

Karnataka transport minister Ramalinga Reddy.(Arijit Sen/HT Photo)
bengaluru news
Published on Aug 17, 2023 09:17 AM IST
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Actor-politician Upendra approaches Karnataka HC again against multiple FIRs

Upendra is facing criticism for saying “Oorendare Holageri Irutte (there will be a Dalit hamlet in every village)", while interacting with fans.

Upendra had on Saturday itself deleted the live video from social media accounts and apologised. (File)
bengaluru news
Published on Aug 16, 2023 10:43 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Bus travel for women will be free for next 10 years: Karnataka minister

The response came after speculations on social media about scrapping the free bus travel for women soon and he denied the rumors.

Bus travel for women will be free for next 10 years: Karnataka minister
bengaluru news
Published on Aug 16, 2023 09:59 PM IST
Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Rs. 25 crore worth Kingfisher beer seized in Karnataka after the chemical test

The move came after the chemical test report of the beer labelled it as ‘Unfit for human consumption.’

Rs. 25 crore worth Kingfisher beer seized in Karnataka after the chemical test
bengaluru news
Published on Aug 16, 2023 08:54 PM IST
Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out