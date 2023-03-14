TVS Emerald buys third land parcel in Bengaluru with revenue potential of around 250 crore

Emerald Haven Realty Ltd (TVS Emerald) has announced the purchase of 3 acres of land (approx) in Rachenahalli, an emerging suburb in Northern Bengaluru, for the development of an apartment housing project. The project is of key interest to the residential segment as the region is supported by robust infrastructure development.

Sriram Iyer, President & CEO, TVS Emerald, said, "We are proud to announce our third acquisition in Bengaluru, after TVS Emerald Jardin, Singasandra and in Mission Road, CBD, Bengaluru. This acquisition in a high-growth area will help us expand our footprint in Bengaluru. The connectivity to major business destinations and other developing social infrastructure makes this locality a lucrative investment option for home buyers."

The Metro Rail Phase-2B is also expected to spur the much-needed connectivity of northern suburbs to their counterparts.

The micro market is also close to business and retail hubs like the Manyata Tech Park, Brigade Opus Tech Park, Kirloskar Business Park, RMZ Galleria Mall, Esteem Mall and many more. The land parcel is located close to the pristine Rachenahalli Lake.

