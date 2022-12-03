Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru may see highest growth in office rent in APAC next year: Report

Bengaluru may see highest growth in office rent in APAC next year: Report

bengaluru news
Published on Dec 03, 2022 04:34 PM IST

Office rentals in Bengaluru is expected to grow by 5-7 per cent -- highest in the Asia-Pacific region -- during the next year, according to Knight Frank India.

Bengaluru's prime office rental is expected to grow in the range of 5-7 per cent year-on-year in 2023.(Photo by Satyaprakash Kumawat on Unsplash)
Bengaluru's prime office rental is expected to grow in the range of 5-7 per cent year-on-year in 2023.(Photo by Satyaprakash Kumawat on Unsplash)
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Office rentals in Bengaluru is expected to grow by 5-7 per cent -- highest in the Asia-Pacific region -- during the next year, according to Knight Frank India.

In its latest report on 'Asia–Pacific Outlook 2023', property consultant Knight Frank said that rent growth in the APAC region is expected to moderate in 2023 as corporate occupiers are looking to optimise overheads and generate savings.

"The steady performance of the Indian office markets seen in 2022 is expected to sustain in 2023," it said.

READ | Why Karnataka's Mysuru is the next real estate hotspot in India

Bengaluru's prime office rental is expected to grow in the range of 5-7 per cent YoY (year-on-year) in 2023, highest amongst the 24 APAC cities tracked in the report.

Mumbai and New Delhi are the other Indian cities tracked in the report.

New Delhi's prime office rental is expected to grow in the range of 4-6 per cent YoY followed by Mumbai in the 3-5 per cent YoY in 2023.

READ | Bengaluru ranks fourth among most expensive real estate markets in India: Report

The consultant attributed the expected growth in office rentals to a comparatively strong economic outlook, potentially increased outsourcing from the west due to cost constraints and rupee depreciation.

Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director at Knight Frank India, said, "While recessionary forces in the west weigh on the global economy, the APAC region and India are expected to remain beacons of growth in an otherwise uninspiring economic backdrop."

READ | Bengaluru sees highest appreciation in average housing prices for Jul - Sept

In housing segment, the report mentioned that Bengaluru's residential price is expected to grow by up to 5 per cent YoY in the next calendar year.

"Consistent growth of startups and unicorns coupled with rising income levels makes the city a strong market in the APAC region," it added.

Mumbai's residential price is expected to grow by up to 4 per cent YoY in 2023.

The residential price in New Delhi is expected to grow in the range of 2-3 per cent in 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru real estate news office space lease karnataka + 3 more
bengaluru real estate news office space lease karnataka + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out