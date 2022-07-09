Bengaluru: Two arrested for looting gold, silver worth ₹1.58 crore
Police in Bengaluru's Electronics City have arrested two people from Rajasthan for allegedly stealing valuables worth over ₹1.58 crore from the shop of a jeweller. Electronics City Police tweeted 'the notorious robber came to the jewellery shop in the guise of a customer' and then tied an employee's hand and feet, and stole valuables at gunpoint.
The alleged robbery took place on Thursday. "The team investigated promptly and arrested the accused persons within 72 hours from Rajasthan. That's some impressive work, team!," Bengaluru Police's main handle tweeted, lauding the Electronics City's investigative team.
Along with gold and silver, the police also reportedly recovered two pistols and three live rounds from the robbers. The suspects had struck Ramdev Bankers and Jewelers, which belongs to Bawarlal, in Mylasandra, according to a media report.
The gang looted the shop and fled the site in a car, which later police traced to somewhere between Udaipur and Chittorgarh, as per the media report. The gang drove through Hyderabad, Pune and Ahmedabad to reach Rajasthan.
The accused also took away the DVR of the CCTV camera in an attempt to erase evidence
