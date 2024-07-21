Bengaluru Uber driver comes to NASSCOM vice-chair's rescue after her car breaks down

In a heart-warming incident in Bengaluru on Thursday, a 22-year-old Uber driver, identified as Mayur, came to the aid of Sindhu Gangadharan, the managing director of SAP Labs India and vice-chairperson of NASSCOM, when her car broke down on the way to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). Despite the setback, Mayur skilfully maneuvered through heavy traffic and ensured that the technocrat reached the airport just in time for her flight. Grateful for the timely assistance by the Bengaluru-based driver, Sindhu Gangadharan took to the social media platform X to express her appreciation.(X)

Grateful for the timely assistance, Sindhu took to the social media platform X to express her appreciation for Mayur’s exceptional service.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru police crack down on notorious duo for stealing over 10,000 pairs of branded shoes over seven years: Report

“My car broke down mid-way to the airport and I almost would have missed my flight …but thanks to Mayur from @Uber_India who brought my on time and safely to the airport. #GratefulHeart,” she wrote.

The post had over 26,800 views at the time this article was being written. It also garnered a horde of replies, with Uber India's support account writing, “Thank you for sharing your positive experience with us, Sindhu. To ensure the driver receives the recognition he deserves, could you please share your registered contact details over Direct Message? This will help us commend him for providing excellent service.”

ALSO READ | Record-breaking cool day for Bengaluru as 2024’s coldest temperature hits 23.8°C: Report

“There is a high chance that @uber cab driver wouldn't be aware that he got an opportunity to help one of #India's powerful & busiest business personality of @saplabsindia MD & @nasscom VP, @gangadharansind!” a user replied.

“Had a similar incident where an auto wala took my dad to hospital in emergency when my car broke down. Uber/Ola/Auto walas are all not bad,” another wrote.

ALSO READ | Grammy award winner Ricky Kej has composed an anthem for Bengaluru airport. Video

“I’m often overwhelmed by the values demonstrated by the likes of Mayur, @gangadharansind (ironically and increasingly found wanting among the educated elite). May their tribe grow! Glad you got the timely ride,” one more response read.