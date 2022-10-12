Bengaluru university students call off protest after ministers' assurance

The protest by the students of Bangalore university's Jnanabharati campus was called off on Tuesday evening after Karnataka ministers V Somanna and ST Somashekar met them and assured that the demands will be considered. The primary demand of the students is to ban the movement of public vehicles inside the campus as it is leading to multiple accidents involving students.

“Ministers met us and promised that the issue of prohibiting public vehicles inside the campus will be discussed with the chief minister after he comes back from Raichur. If the government doesn’t get back with a proper solution to the public vehicles menace, we will launch a new protest,” The New Indian Express quoted students as saying.

On Monday, news agency PTI reported that a post-graduate student tried boarding a bus on the campus but the driver failed to notice her. It led the student, Shilpashree, to come under the wheels of the bus. She was immediately rushed to the hospital. The Bengaluru Metro Transport Corporation (BMTC) driver fled the spot after the accident. However, he was detained later and booked by the Jnanabharathi police on the charges of negligence.

The protests, which erupted on Monday, continued till Tuesday evening with hundreds of students gathering on the campus and police personnel were deployed. The students also closed all the gates of the university campus and demanded a prohibition on the movement of public vehicles on the campus. The report added that multiple instances of road accidents inside the campus were reported in recent times.

