Bengaluru: Vintage cars on display to promote wildlife protection | See pics

Wildlife week is observed from October 2 to October 8 to create awareness among people about the importance of wildlife protection for the sake of ecological balance. This year in Bengaluru, the Karnataka Forest Department (KFD) has called vintage cars and motorcycles' owners to hold a rally and display their vintage machines to promote the idea of preserving things from the past.

The car owners flaunted their timeless vehicles at the Vidhana Soudha some of which were put up on display for the public on Wednesday. Some of the rare two-wheelers and four-wheelers that grabbed the attention of antique vehicle enthusiasts were Willys jeep, Mahindra classic, Ambassador in four wheelers and Yamaha Rajdooth, Royal Enfield Bullet and Jawa.

On Gandhi Jayanti, over 1,000 vehicle owners from Bengaluru brought their cars and bikes to the Vidhana Soúdha and conducted a rally from Cubbon Park to Lal Bagh in Bengaluru. A post shared by the Karnataka Forest Department’s official Twitter handle read, “On the occasion of 68th Wildlife Week, Karnataka Forest Department conducted a Walkathon from Cubbon Park to Lalbagh which was followed by a Historic Vintage Car & Motorcycle Rally(Sic)”.

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the event and felicitated the owners for these vintage vehicles.

