Bengaluru water supply officials booked after missing boy found dead inside open sump

A 14-year-old boy reported missing on Thursday evening was found dead inside an uncovered water utility pit at an infrastructure project site on Monday, police said, adding that a case of causing death by negligence was filed against officials of Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board over the matter. The family of the deceased boy alleged negligence by water supply board authorities as well as the police. (HT/Representative image)

The boy, identified as Pritam, had left his home in Tataguni on Thursday evening to play and did not return, according to the police. His parents searched the area before filing a missing-person complaint at the Kaggalipura police station. His body was found inside the sump, which was on the site of a water pipeline project in Bengaluru South taluk, said police officers aware of the matter.

Police said preliminary findings indicate the boy fell into the pit accidentally.

“Investigation has been launched to ascertain how such a dangerous structure was left open in a public area,” said M. Venkatesh, inspector with Kaggalipura police station.

“The BWSSB officials had constructed a sump of nearly 15 feet depth but failed to install a protective cover or warning barricades,” he added.

A senior official of the water board’s southern division acknowledged responsibility. “We admit the incident occurred due to negligence on the part of our officials,” said Pramod, an executive engineer with the BWSSB.

“We launched a detailed investigation and will initiate action against those responsible,” he added.

Pritam’s family, originally from Chamarajanagara district, had been living in a rented house in Tataguni for several years.

His father, Rajinikanth, who works in housekeeping in Bengaluru, said the death could have been prevented. “If the officials had properly covered the sump, my son would not have met such a tragic death,” he said.

Residents in the area said safety lapses at construction sites were not new. “This is not the first time such negligence has been noticed. Authorities must be held accountable,” said Prakash Kumar, a resident.