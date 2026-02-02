Family alleges apathy as missing teen found dead in Bengaluru, says they were told ‘search on your own’

A 14-year-old boy who had been missing for three days was found dead on Sunday inside an open Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) pipeline sump near Thathaguni in south Bengaluru. His family later alleged negligence on the police's part, saying they asked the kin to “search on your own". The deceased boy's family alleged negligence by authorities, citing the uncovered sump as a safety hazard. (PTI)

The boy was reported missing on January 29, following which a missing person complaint was registered at Kaggalipura police station.

The deceased has been identified as Preetham, a Class 9 student and the son of Rajaneekanth, The Times of India reported. Family members said they had been searching continuously for Preetham over the past three days after he failed to return home, as per a separate report by News18.

The incident came to light on Sunday, February 1, when local residents noticed a foul smell emanating from a site on Pipeline Road off Janakpura Road, where BWSSB pipeline work had earlier been carried out. As locals followed the source of the smell, they discovered the boy’s body inside a concrete chamber connected to the pipeline sump, the News18 report stated.

The body was recovered at around 5 pm on Sunday, and the family was subsequently informed about the discovery. Preliminary police investigations suggest that Preetham may have accidentally fallen into the sump either while passing through the area or while playing nearby.

Police noted that the sump had been left open, posing a serious safety risk in the area. According to the family, the sump measures approximately 40 feet in length and 12 feet in breadth and had remained uncovered despite being a clear hazard, the report noted.

The family has alleged that the tragedy could have been prevented had timely safety measures been taken by the authorities. The incident has sparked widespread outrage among local residents, who accused authorities of gross negligence.

The family has also alleged apathy on the part of the police during the initial search for the missing boy. Preetham’s mother, Pushpa, alleged that when the family approached the police, they were told, “We are busy, search on your own,” the report further stated.

Responding to the allegations, BWSSB officials said the land belongs to the board and that the pipeline work at the site had been completed several years ago. BWSSB further claimed they were unaware that the protective cover had been left open and said no prior complaints had been received, according to the News18 report.

Officials added that an enquiry would be conducted into the matter, and a case has been registered at the Kaggalipura police station, with further investigation is underway.

