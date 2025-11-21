Bengaluru weather: IMD forecasts sunny morning, partly cloudy skies by evening, temperature to hover around 29°C

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a clear sky becoming partly cloudy towards the afternoon or evening for Bengaluru on Saturday. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 29 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively. Bengaluru weather: The sky will remain mainly clear through the morning, gradually turning partly cloudy by afternoon or evening.

Bengaluru is expected to experience stable and pleasant weather conditions over the coming week, with temperatures and humidity levels showing only minor variations. On 22 November, the city will see a temperature range of 29 degrees Celsius to 19 degrees Celsius, accompanied by humidity levels between 80 per cent and 54 per cent.

The sky will remain mainly clear through the morning, gradually turning partly cloudy by afternoon or evening. No weather-related warnings have been issued.

On 23 November, the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 28 degrees Celsius, with the minimum dipping to 18 degrees Celsius. Humidity will range from 70 per cent to 54 per cent, and the sky pattern will mirror the previous day—clear in the earlier hours and partly cloudy later.

From 24 November to 27 November, conditions will remain consistent across the city. Each day is expected to record temperatures around 28 degrees in the daytime and 18 degrees at night, with humidity staying between 70 per cent and 54 per cent. The forecast for these dates indicates a partly cloudy sky throughout, with no warnings issued for any of the days.

Bengaluru will see a calm and comfortable weather pattern through the week, with mild temperatures and light cloud cover dominating the forecast.