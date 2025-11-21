Search
Fri, Nov 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bengaluru weather: IMD forecasts sunny morning, partly cloudy skies by evening, temperature to hover around 29°C

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Nov 21, 2025 07:46 pm IST

Bengaluru is expected to experience stable and pleasant weather conditions over the coming days. 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a clear sky becoming partly cloudy towards the afternoon or evening for Bengaluru on Saturday. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 29 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Bengaluru weather: The sky will remain mainly clear through the morning, gradually turning partly cloudy by afternoon or evening.
Bengaluru weather: The sky will remain mainly clear through the morning, gradually turning partly cloudy by afternoon or evening.

Bengaluru is expected to experience stable and pleasant weather conditions over the coming week, with temperatures and humidity levels showing only minor variations. On 22 November, the city will see a temperature range of 29 degrees Celsius to 19 degrees Celsius, accompanied by humidity levels between 80 per cent and 54 per cent.

Also read: Mysuru, Mangaluru or Hubballi? What Karnataka’s new policy is offering to pull tech startups out of Bengaluru

The sky will remain mainly clear through the morning, gradually turning partly cloudy by afternoon or evening. No weather-related warnings have been issued.

On 23 November, the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 28 degrees Celsius, with the minimum dipping to 18 degrees Celsius. Humidity will range from 70 per cent to 54 per cent, and the sky pattern will mirror the previous day—clear in the earlier hours and partly cloudy later.

Also read: ‘Bike taxis unsafe and unlawful,’ says Karnataka panel, but allows delivery riders to continue

From 24 November to 27 November, conditions will remain consistent across the city. Each day is expected to record temperatures around 28 degrees in the daytime and 18 degrees at night, with humidity staying between 70 per cent and 54 per cent. The forecast for these dates indicates a partly cloudy sky throughout, with no warnings issued for any of the days.

Bengaluru will see a calm and comfortable weather pattern through the week, with mild temperatures and light cloud cover dominating the forecast.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru weather: IMD forecasts sunny morning, partly cloudy skies by evening, temperature to hover around 29°C
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Bengaluru will experience clear skies turning partly cloudy on Saturday, with temperatures ranging from 29°C to 19°C, and humidity levels between 80% and 54%. The pleasant weather is expected to persist throughout the week, with no weather warnings issued. The IMD predicts stable conditions and minor temperature variations from 24 to 27 November, ensuring a comfortable week ahead.