Bengaluru weather takes a U-turn after orange alert, heavy rain. Memes galore

ByYamini C S
Oct 21, 2024 05:20 PM IST

After an orange alert, Bengaluru weather swiftly returned to house a sunny sky, prompting residents to flood social media with memes about the IMD's forecast.

Bengaluru, known for its unpredictable weather, pulled off yet another dramatic twist on Monday. After an orange alert warned citizens to brace for heavy downpours, the city went all out with a deluge that had streets resembling rivers. The rain had come back after a gap of two days, during which only a few areas experienced drizzles and light rain.

Many humorously criticised Bengaluru’s unpredictable weather.(X)
But in true Bengaluru fashion, the rains vanished as quickly as they arrived, leaving residents both drenched and bemused. And of course, the meme machines of the city went into overdrive. Social media was flooded with creative jabs at the erratic weather.

“Orange alert ☔️ 🌧️ issued by IMD today at 6:45 AM. #Bangalore. Result: 🌞👇” a user posted on social media site X.

“Actually weatherman wanted to reach office late; and ensure traffic free…,” a reply read.

“Btw this is real Blr weather, no one can predict our climate!” Another comment said.

A resident, Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy, posted, “#OrangeAlert #BengaluruRains RIP meteorology dept,” along with a picture showing a sunny sky from a car window.

“This happens everytime and never take them seriously. Rip met,” a user replied.

“Orange alert was for the sun... shining bright,” another said.

However, several internet users pointed out that the IMD forecast had a validity of three hours and several parts of Bengaluru got their fair share of heavy rain in the morning. Many residents also wrote that the downpour may resume in the evening and continue up to night time.

Meanwhile, the city continued to battle the infamous traffic snarls as several streets remained waterlogged.

