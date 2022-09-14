Bengaluru: Wipro, Salapuria, Prestige among others on BBMP's encroachers list
Amid severe waterlogging in Bengaluru after heavy showers, a list of encroachers from the city's civic administrative body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), is making rounds. Prestige, Wipro, Salapuria, Columbia Asia Hospital and many other big names in the list now face uncertainty.
As Bengaluru comes to grip with the impact of unprecedented rain earlier this month, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) went on with remedial measures such as demolition of illegal buildings standing on encroached lake beds and valleys.
Amid the demolition drive, a list dated August 17 by the local body is making the rounds on social media, which lists some of Bengaluru’s biggest IT parks and commercial buildings such as Wipro, Prestige, Eco Space, Salarpuria, Bagmane Tech Park, Columbia Asia Hospital and Divyashree Villas.
Also read: Bengaluru civic body continues demolition of illegal constructions | Watch
The BBMP has already sent out notices to many of the illegal constructions and has been demolishing multiple such structures this past week.
Here is the list accessed by news agency ANI:
Several reports suggested that the BBMP is razing down many properties of the common man, while the high-profile buildings are yet to be touched.
The BBMP has particularly targeted the Mahadevapura area over the past few days, which is dense in buildings blocking water's natural flow. The tech parks around the Outer Ring Road (ORR) have also come under fire due to severe flooding in the area which caused unbeatable traffic congestion for miles.
The Manyata tech park, for instance, remained completely inundated when it was pouring in the city. The BBMP has also demolished some buildings in Yelahanka on Tuesday.
Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka took a strict stance against encroachers on Tuesday and told ANI that all pending demolitions will be cleared by next monsoon in Noida twin tower style.
-
Farmers protest, accuse govt of acquiring land for IIT Goa without their consent
Farmers staged a protest in South Goa's Sanguem on Tuesday claiming the state government was acquiring land for the permanent Indian Institute of Technology Goa campus there without their consent. The IIT was sanctioned in 2014 and has since then been functioning from the campus of the Goa Engineering College and National Institute. Other protesters said they will not allow the demarcation process. Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said that the identified land has been encroached upon.
-
Karnataka: Several rivers in spate following heavy rains
Several rivers in Karnataka are again in spate following heavy rains in their catchment areas as well as in the upstream in the neighbouring Maharashtra, officials said on Tuesday. Krishna, Bhadra, Tunga, Bhima, Ghataprabha, Malaprabha, Markandeya Hiranyakeshi and several other small rivers and rivulets are "swollen and flowing dangerously", sources in the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said. Landslides were reported in some parts of Charmadi Ghat, according to officials.
-
Dozen students injured, three critical in SUV-cash van collision
At least twelve students sustained injuries on Monday evening when a Bolero SUV carrying them collided with a cash van near Kolhuwa crossing under Khukhundu police station of district Deoria of Gorakhpur division. According to police sources, one dozen students of Bahadur Yadav Memorial PG College were returning to Deoria after taking part in a farewell party when the incident happened. The injured are undergoing treatment and the police have started investigation into the incident.
-
Experts hold session on sepsis at DMCH in Ludhiana
To mark World Sepsis Day, the department of microbiology of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) organised an awareness session on Tuesday. Speaking about sepsis, experts said it occurs when the body's response to an infection injures its own tissues and organs. It may lead to shock, multi-organ failure or even death, if not treated. A quiz was also organised on the occasion and Dr Ramandeep Singh (surgery) was declared winner.
-
Indian Swachhta league: Authorities urge residents to contribute towards ‘garbage-free’ Ludhiana
Participating in the first-ever Indian Swachhta league, the district municipal corporation has urged residents to join the 'Ludhiana Lions' team formed by the MC to vie in the inter-city competition— announced by the union ministry of housing and urban affairs— towards building garbage-free cities . Under the initiative, different events will be organised by the civic body on September 17, including cleanliness drive, drawing competitions, cycle rally, nukkad natak etc, at Nehru Rose garden.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics