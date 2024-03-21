A woman in Bengaluru has filed a police case on her recently married neighbour couple for allegedly having sex by keeping their window open, reported The Times of India. The incident happened in Girinagar police limits, and a counter-complaint was also filed against the complainant for making false allegations about the couple. Bengaluru woman complains against couple for having sex with window open: Report(Unsplash)

According to the report, the woman has been staying in the apartment for a while and in her complaint, she alleged that the couple has been indulging in the act by keeping their window open. She also said that she was threatened by the couple when she questioned them about their activities.

“When I asked the couple to do whatever they wanted by keeping their doors closed, they threatened to kill and rape me. It was disgusting, and they have become a nuisance to all the neighbours,” the woman was quoted as saying by the publication.

However, the couple's landlord also filed a counter-complaint against the woman for making false allegations towards the tenant. The landlord claimed that the woman wants the couple to vacate the place and the allegations are false.

After the matter went public, both sides reportedly reached the Girinagar police station to take back their complaints. However, as an FIR had already been filed, the police directed them to approach the court.