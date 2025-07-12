Bengaluru woman offered 1,000 by stranger to spit in his coffee. Here's what she did next

In a bizarre encounter that has left Reddit users both horrified and amused, a Bengaluru woman has shared how a seemingly normal walk turned into an unsettling experience involving Starbucks coffee and a stranger's very specific, and very strange request. Just 15–20 minutes into their casual conversation, the tone took a disturbing turn. (Shutterstock)

Posting on Reddit, the woman explained that she was casually walking around the city, dressed modestly in a skirt and sleeved top, when a man in his early 30s struck up a conversation with her.

Describing him as someone with a “Koramangala tech guy-softboy vibe,” she noted that he was polite, respectful, and friendly at first.

The two began walking together and chatting about cafés and life in Bengaluru. The man even offered to buy her a coffee, and she accepted. “I don’t know why but I said yes. Bit foolish of me but ya I did take the coffee,” she wrote.

However, just 15–20 minutes into their casual conversation, the tone took a disturbing turn. The man, while sipping his coffee, leaned in slightly and said, “Okay, this is gonna sound strange, but can you do me a favour?” What followed stunned her: he opened his Starbucks cup, looked at her seriously, and asked her to spit in it.

“At first I thought I misheard him,” she wrote. “I literally asked him, ‘Wait wait… did you just say you want me to SPIT in your coffee??’” When he nodded, casually, she stood up to leave, but not before he made her a jaw-dropping offer.

“He legit goes, ‘I’ll give you ₹1,000 if you do it.’ Shocked and disgusted, she ran to the nearest metro station to get away. But later, reflecting on the experience, she jokingly questioned whether she had missed the “easiest ₹1,000” of her life.

How did Reddit users react?

The post quickly went viral, racking up thousands of upvotes and comments as users weighed in on the bizarre proposition. While some couldn’t resist cracking jokes, others applauded the woman for walking away.

One user joked, “Could’ve been the easiest ₹1,000. If the genders were swapped, I’d do it for free.”

Another took a more serious tone, “It was ₹1,000 for your self-esteem. Good thing you didn’t take the offer.” Many users expressed their shock at the fetishistic request and how casually it was made. One commenter summed it up:

“Woah. Never thought one of my worst fears could be someone else’s key fetish. What a strange, strange world we live in.”

