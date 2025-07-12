Karnataka man bites off wife’s nose after argument over loan repayment: Report

In a shocking act of domestic violence, a man in Karnataka's Davangere district allegedly bit off a portion of his wife’s nose following a heated argument over unpaid loan instalments. The incident took place on July 8 at Mantaraghatta village, police said on Friday. A man has bitten the nose of his wife over the argument in Karnataka (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION)(Pixabay )

The woman, identified as Vidhya, is currently being treated at a hospital in Shivamogga and is said to be in a stable condition. Police said Vidhya had borrowed money, for which her husband, Vijay, had acted as guarantor. When she failed to repay the loan, the couple came under pressure from lenders, resulting in frequent disputes at home.

Argument led to violence

During one such argument, Vijay reportedly lost his temper, verbally abused Vidhya and then physically assaulted her. In a violent outburst, he allegedly bit off a part of her nose, causing her to bleed profusely and suffer serious injuries.

She was initially taken to the Channagiri government hospital for first aid and later shifted to Shivamogga for advanced treatment. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, a senior police official confirmed.

In a similar incident, a man in Davangere allegedly attempted to set fire to a relative’s house while two people were inside. The incident, which occurred earlier this month, was captured on CCTV and has prompted police action.

The footage reportedly shows the man, identified as Venkataramani, arriving with a bottle suspected to contain petrol. He is seen pouring the liquid over the entrance, footwear stand, and a window, before setting the area ablaze. He narrowly escaped the flames as he fled the scene.

According to police, the motive dates back nearly seven to eight years, when Parvati, a relative of the complainant, allegedly borrowed ₹5 lakh from Venkataramani for her daughter Mahalakshmi’s wedding. Despite repeated follow-ups, the money was never repaid, leading to growing resentment.

