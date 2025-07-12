‘Hardliners are spoiling the image’: Bengaluru man’s X post on regional harmony sparks nationwide debate

As the debate over language and regional identity intensifies across India, particularly in the wake of recent tensions in Mumbai over the use of Marathi versus Hindi, a social media post by a Bengaluru-based user has struck a chord with many and sparked a larger conversation about inclusivity and unity in Indian cities. A man from Bengaluru said in an X post that people across the country are friendly in general but a few hardliners create a narrative. (Pixabay)

In a post that has now gone viral on X, user Kiran Kumar shared his personal experience of living and travelling across various states, highlighting the warmth and friendliness he encountered.

“I have had Marathi roommates. Very friendly & jovial people. I live in Bengaluru. Kannadigas are among the friendliest. I have travelled to every district of TN. People mostly accommodative. A small number of hardliners are spoiling the image of Maharashtra, Karnataka and TN,” he wrote.

Kiran's post has triggered a wave of responses online, with many users agreeing that the majority of Indians continue to live peacefully despite the divisive rhetoric often seen in political or media narratives.

“Also, these bad fish are spoiling others too. Very unfortunate state of affairs we live in today. There is division everywhere, religion, caste, language, state. Funny thing is, those who fight in the name of religion sometimes come together in the name of language! Maybe that's what India is,” said one user.

Another user pointed to the political undercurrent behind the growing polarisation. “No doubt we are watching a frustrated lot of politicians desperately trying to divide us by language, caste, and religion to regain power. Ordinary citizens living in states other than that of their origin have no problems and are carrying on with our lives happily. We have to stand united against such attempts,” a user added.

A third user added, “In general, all are good and maintain cordial relationships irrespective of region, religion or language. But like weeds in cultivated fields, we have some bad elements whose sole agenda is to spread hate. Society should identify and reject them.”

Many professionals also chimed in with first-hand accounts of living and working in culturally diverse environments, particularly in metro cities.

“So true. I work in a professional setup in Bengaluru where my team has people from all over India. Language difference has never been an issue. I’ve travelled for work to Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, NCR—never faced language issues,” one user said.

The viral post comes at a time when Maharashtra has witnessed a spate of violent incidents involving language-related tensions. Workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) were recently seen allegedly assaulting shopkeepers and threatening business owners in Mumbai for not speaking Marathi.