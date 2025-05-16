Bengaluru woman’s 22.5 lakh valuables stolen from parked car, all recovered in 48 hours

In a swift breakthrough, Bengaluru Police recovered valuables worth ₹22.5 lakh just two days after a theft was reported near Cubbon Park. The woman had parked her car near the Queen’s Road bus stop around 8.00 am on May 11.

A woman from Koramangala had reported the theft of gold, diamonds, and luxury items from her parked car during her morning walk, news agency ANI reported.

According to the complaint filed at the Cubbon Park Police Station, the woman had parked her car near the Queen’s Road bus stop around 8.00 am on May 11. She returned an hour later, only to discover that her handbag kept in the trunk was missing, the report added.

The stolen items included gold jewellery worth ₹10 lakh, diamond ornaments valued at ₹9 lakh, gold coins worth ₹4 lakh, a premium wristwatch worth ₹75,000, and a luxury handbag estimated at ₹20,000.

How did police recover the goods?

Acting on the complaint, police launched an investigation, scanning CCTV footage and working closely with informants. On May 13, a suspect was traced and arrested from Ganesh Block in Mahalakshmi Layout. During questioning, the accused admitted to the crime. A search of his residence in Laggere led to the recovery of all stolen valuables, restoring the entire ₹22.5 lakh haul.

The accused was produced before a magistrate the same day and was remanded to judicial custody.

The investigation was carried out under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Division) Shri Shekhar H.T., IPS, and the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police C. Balakrishna of Cubbon Park Sub-Division. Inspector Girish A.K. of Cubbon Park Police Station and his team led the operation efficiently.

Further investigation is currently underway to determine if the accused was involved in similar crimes elsewhere.

