A woman in Bengaluru took to social media and said that her husband has been missing from last few days. She also alleged that police are not responding in a favorable way and complained that they are not investigating the case on priority. Bengaluru woman takes to social media to find her missing husband, police launch search ops

On August 11, in a self-recorded video, the woman said, “My husband, Vipin Gupta has been missing and his phone is switched off. When I approached police, they said that he might have gone for a biking trip and asked me to wait for his return. I asked them to file an FIR but they initially denied to do so.”

She further said that she met the Bengaluru north east DCP and claimed that the latter screamed at her. “I met the DCP and he listened to my problem. When he enquired with the other officer, he was told that my husband goes on a biking trip to Goa every year. He then screamed at me and asked me not to teach their job. I was told to meet another officer.”

The woman further said that she suspects a kidnap of her husband by a second-hand iPhone buyer. “Last month, a second-hand iPhone buyer visited my home to buy our iPhone. He told my husband to contact him if he ever needs an iPhone. My husband might have contacted him and I suspect the kidnap of my husband. I request police to help me out,” she added in the video.

However, police said that an FIR has been filed and the investigation is on. “We registered FIR and investigation is going on. We spoke to the compliant also and we are doing our best to trace her husband,” said Bengaluru police in a statement.