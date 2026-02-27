Shorter wait time for Bengaluru commuters as yellow line metro adds 8th train, check frequency during peak hours

In a welcome news for daily metro commuters, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced the addition of an eighth train on the Yellow Line, starting February 27, Friday. The move is expected to ease crowding and improve travel frequency on one of the city’s key metro routes. The addition of the 8th train in the Yellow Line metro stretch reduces wait times for commuters in Bengaluru. (PTI)

According to an official statement, the induction of the additional train will help reduce waiting time for passengers during both peak and non-peak hours. On weekdays from Monday to Saturday, metro services on the Yellow Line will now run at intervals of 9 minutes during peak hours, compared to the earlier 10-minute gap. During non-peak hours, the frequency will improve to 14 minutes, down from the earlier interval of 18 minutes.

The metro operator clarified that there will be no changes to the Sunday timetable, and services on that day will continue to operate as per the existing schedule.

The statement also confirmed that the first and last train timings from both terminal stations, namely R V Road and Bommasandra, will remain unchanged on all days. This means passengers can expect better frequency without any alteration to the start or end of daily services.