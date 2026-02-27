Shorter wait time for Bengaluru commuters as yellow line metro adds 8th train, check frequency during peak hours
The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation has announced the addition of an eighth train on the Yellow Line, set to launch on February 27.
In a welcome news for daily metro commuters, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced the addition of an eighth train on the Yellow Line, starting February 27, Friday. The move is expected to ease crowding and improve travel frequency on one of the city’s key metro routes.
According to an official statement, the induction of the additional train will help reduce waiting time for passengers during both peak and non-peak hours. On weekdays from Monday to Saturday, metro services on the Yellow Line will now run at intervals of 9 minutes during peak hours, compared to the earlier 10-minute gap. During non-peak hours, the frequency will improve to 14 minutes, down from the earlier interval of 18 minutes.
The metro operator clarified that there will be no changes to the Sunday timetable, and services on that day will continue to operate as per the existing schedule.
The statement also confirmed that the first and last train timings from both terminal stations, namely R V Road and Bommasandra, will remain unchanged on all days. This means passengers can expect better frequency without any alteration to the start or end of daily services.
Urging commuters to take note of the revised schedule, the corporation encouraged passengers to make use of the enhanced services, which aimed to boost mass public transport and offer smoother and more efficient commute in Bengaluru.
The Yellow Line connects key parts of the city and serves a large number of office-goers and daily commuters. The addition of a new train is expected to provide much-needed relief, especially during busy travel hours.
