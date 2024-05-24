The food safety department in Hyderabad has conducted a raid on Bengaluru-based Rameshwaram Cafe, a popular eatery known for its South Indian breakfast. The officials of the Telangana Food Safety Department on Thursday found multiple violations, as the restaurant was seen using expired and unlabeled food items. Bengaluru-based Rameshwaram Cafe raided in Hyderabad, expired food items found(PTI)

According to the food safety department, 100 kg of Urad Dal worth ₹16,000, 10 kg of Nandini Curd and eight litres of milk were found expired and present in the kitchen. The officials seized some other items in the kitchen for improper and unclear labelling. “450 kgs of Improperly labelled raw rice, 20 kgs of white labia, and 300 kgs of unlabeled Jaggery were also seized,” said the food safety department. Meanwhile, the medical fitness certificate for food handlers was not submitted, and dustbins were not covered with lids at Rameshwaram Cafe.

The food safety department officials are conducting raids at multiple locations in Hyderabad, and many popular eateries were found not maintaining hygiene standards. On the same day, a raid was also conducted on a restaurant named Baahubali Kitchen, and cockroaches were found inside the stored food items. The restaurant's kitchen premises were seen in a very unhygienic condition, and a notice was issued to the restaurant's owners.

Bengaluru-based Rameshwaram Cafe has recently expanded its Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) chain out of the tech capital, and it was started in Hyderabad's Madhapur area in January this year. The cafe is known for its ghee-ladden idlis and dosas and gained popularity among foodies in the last few years. The fully crowded restaurant is often visited by many celebrities, and it was recently in the news for the bomb blast that took place in Bengaluru’s Kundalahalli branch. Atleast 10 people were injured in the bomb blast that shattered Bengaluru on March 1.