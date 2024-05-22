 NIA arrests Andhra techie in Rameshwaram cafe blast case | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
NIA arrests Andhra techie in Rameshwaram cafe blast case

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
May 22, 2024 09:04 AM IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested a software engineer from Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district in connection with the Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe blast case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested a software engineer from Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district in connection with the Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, people familiar with the matter said.

The NIA sleuths swooped on the residence of a retired headmaster Abdul Gaffoor at Nagulabavi area of Atmakur Street in Rayadurgam town early in the morning and carried out searches at a house on a specific information that a terror suspect, allegedly having links with the blast at Rameshwaram café in Bengaluru on March 1.

“The NIA authorities conducted the raid after conducting recce in the area for the last three days. They took Gaffoor’s son Sohail into custody for questioning,” a police official from Anantapur privy to the matter said, adding that the local police had provided logistic support to the NIA authorities in their operation.

The youth, who is in his early thirties, is employed at a software company in Bengaluru, along with his elder brother. The NIA authorities probing the Rameshwaram café blast discovered that Sohail had allegedly received a huge amount in his bank account.

The blast at Rameshwaram cafe had occurred on March 1, injuring 10 people. The NIA on April 12 arrested two accused Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa from West Bengal.

Sohail was later taken to Rayadurgam police station amidst tight security and after initial questioning, he was shifted to Bengaluru. “The NIA authorities informed Gaffoor and the family in writing about the arrest of Sohail,” the police official quoted above said.

    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

India News / NIA arrests Andhra techie in Rameshwaram cafe blast case

Follow Us On