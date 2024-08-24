 Bengaluru-Patna flight makes emergency landing in Nagpur after passenger suffers seizure | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Bengaluru-Patna flight makes emergency landing in Nagpur after passenger suffers seizure

ByYamini C S
Aug 24, 2024 01:00 PM IST

An IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Patna diverted to Nagpur on Friday when a passenger experienced severe symptoms, including shaking and loss of consciousness.

An IndiGo flight en route from Karnataka capital Bengaluru to Patna on Friday, had to be diverted for an emergency landing at the Nagpur Airport after a passenger experienced a severe medical crisis mid-flight. The incident occurred when the passenger, who was not named, began showing alarming symptoms including intense shaking, loss of consciousness, and body stiffness, according to a report by news agency PTI.

The passenger is receiving emergency treatment at KIMS-Kingsway Hospital, with initial assessments suggesting a seizure disorder. (AFP File Photo)
The passenger is receiving emergency treatment at KIMS-Kingsway Hospital, with initial assessments suggesting a seizure disorder. (AFP File Photo)

Following the emergency landing, the passenger was promptly transported to the KIMS-Kingsway Hospital in Nagpur. A senior official from the hospital spoke to the media and said that the initial medical evaluation suggests the passenger may be suffering from a seizure disorder. The individual is currently receiving treatment in the hospital's emergency department, the report noted.

The decision to land the aircraft in Nagpur was made swiftly by the flight crew in response to the medical emergency, ensuring that the passenger received urgent care. The airline has not yet released a formal statement or further details about the incident or the passenger’s condition.

The flight, which was originally bound for Patna, has been rescheduled to continue its journey after the emergency was resolved.

(With inputs from PTI)

Bengaluru-Patna flight makes emergency landing in Nagpur after passenger suffers seizure
