Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park to host 11-day flower show from November 27. Check ticket prices and other details

The Horticulture Department is set to hold its first large-scale flower show at Cubbon Park, beginning on 27 November and continuing for 11 days. Although the park has previously seen smaller joint events with other departments, this is the first time such an extensive exhibition is being organised. Entry fees are fixed at ₹ 30 for adults and ₹ 10 for children.((Image for representation))

Visitors can expect more than 100 kinds of flowers and plants, including special Ikenbana arrangements. Over 100 stalls will be set up, offering nursery plants, gardening tools, homemade products, and food items. The department has allocated around ₹40 lakh for the event, as per a report by Deccan Herald (DH).

Deputy Director (Cubbon Park) G. Kusuma told DH, that the aim is to create a lively setting for regular visitors.

The exhibition zone will stretch from the Fountain Circle near the bandstand up to the Bal Bhavan gate.

A major highlight, setting it apart from the annual Lalbagh flower show, is a dedicated art display. Paintings by several artists, including noted Karnataka artist Rumale Chennabasaviah, will be showcased. Cultural programmes and competitions are also scheduled.

Groups such as the Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association, Rumale Art House, and Indo American Hybrid Seeds have supported the organising efforts. Kusuma said these collaborations have helped create a more complete visitor experience.

Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh will inaugurate the event on 27 November. The exhibition will run until 7 December.