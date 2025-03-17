Menu Explore
Bengaluru’s expanding skyline captured in viral drone footage; residents call it a ‘man-made disaster’

ByAnagha Deshpande
Mar 17, 2025 12:49 PM IST

The footage showcases a sea of concrete structures, with barely any green cover in sight, prompting mixed reactions from netizens.

A drone video capturing Bengaluru’s densely packed skyline has gone viral, sparking a heated debate on social media about the city’s rapid urbanization.

Aerial video of Bengaluru's Nandini Layout.(X/@sriharikaranth)
Aerial video of Bengaluru's Nandini Layout.(X/@sriharikaranth)

The video, shot in Nandini Layout, was shared by a Bengaluru resident on X with the caption, “Aerial view of Heart of Bengaluru – Development or urban chaos?”

Watch the video here:

The footage showcases a sea of concrete structures, with barely any green cover in sight, prompting mixed reactions from netizens. While some saw it as a sign of progress, many were alarmed by the city’s growing environmental concerns.

“Man-made disaster. It’s time to stop all building activities in and around the city,” one user wrote, expressing frustration over unchecked development.

Another echoed similar concerns, stating, “100 per cent urban chaos. Bengaluru will die. The groundwater levels are down from greed. Trees will die.”

A longtime resident reflected on the transformation of the city’s landscape, saying, “Whenever I take the Electronics City flyover, it pains me to see both sides filled with buildings instead of the greenery we grew up with. It looks like lifeless barren land. Greedy and mindless urbanization has ruined it completely.”

Criticism was also directed at the outskirts of the city, where rapid expansion continues. “Exploitation in the name of development in the outskirts of Bengaluru!!” a user wrote.

However, some suggested solutions to improve the city’s visual and environmental appeal. “If each terrace had a roof garden, then everything would look green,” one user proposed.

Recently, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara acknowledged that the city's roads and transport systems were not designed to accommodate its current population and vehicle density.

Speaking to PTI, Parameshwara acknowledged Bengaluru’s infrastructure challenges, stating, “Everyone knows the city was not designed for this level of population and vehicle density. With 1.4 crore people and an equal number of vehicles, traffic congestion will remain a major issue unless we build new infrastructure and spread out Bengaluru.”

