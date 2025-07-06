Bengaluru's Kempegowda Bus stand faces rising disorder due to sex workers amid police absence: Report

With no visible police patrols, the Kempegowda Bus Station, one of Bengaluru's busiest transport hubs, is seeing a rise in disorderly conduct, especially from sex workers, causing unease among both commuters and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) staff, a report on Bangalore Mirror said. BMTC (Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation) Main Bus Stand at Majestic in Bengaluru.

On Friday afternoon, BMTC ticket inspectors had to intervene when a woman sex worker — believed to be intoxicated — was found seated near a shop inside the terminal premises. Her behavior, including public indecency, drew uncomfortable glances from onlookers, the report stated.

It is becoming increasingly hard to manage the situation, a woman ticket inspector said, noting the absence of regular police patrols. They often find women under the influence loitering around benches and platforms. Earlier, the Obavva Squad used to keep a close watch, but their presence is no longer felt, she said, as quoted in the report

Once hailed for its proactive approach in addressing antisocial activities, the all-women Obavva Squad was deployed at the bus stand to tackle such issues. In 2018, a report highlighted their success and recommended their deployment at other sensitive locations across the city.

Frequent users of the station, especially women, have expressed discomfort. Although they are not opposed to anyone’s identity or background, the constant disturbance makes it difficult for them to use the foot-over bridge, a daily commuter said, referring to the increasing number of sexual minorities and sex workers seen at the spot.

A now-shuttered police outpost at the station has made matters worse. Nayana M N, Divisional Traffic Officer at BMTC, spoke to the publication about the issue and said she has already brought the issue to the attention of the Upparpet Police Inspector. Plans are underway to build a new police outpost to ensure law and order, she said.

Responding to these concerns, the Upparpet Police have also committed to deploying a dedicated team to patrol the bus station regularly.

Meanwhile, leaders from the Karnataka Sex Workers’ Union have condemned the use of public spaces for intoxicated or disruptive behaviour. Sex workers have the legal right to operate in public areas, not remote corners, but they do not support anyone creating a nuisance, said the president of the union.