Bengaluru, Biocon Foundation in collaboration with Kempegowda International Airport here on Saturday unveiled 'Bengaluru's Soul', a monumental sculpture by renowned Spanish artist Jaume Plensa, at the Arrival Forecourt of Terminal 2, officials said. Biocon Foundation, BIAL unveil Jaume Plensa’s sculpture 'Bengaluru’s Soul' at Kempegowda airport

The installation was unveiled by H E Juan Antonio March Pujol, Ambassador of Spain to India, in the presence of IT Minister Priyank Kharge, with Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson, Biocon Group, and Hari Marar, Managing Director and CEO, Bengaluru International Airport Limited , in attendance, alongside artist Jaume Plensa.

According to BIAL statement, installed in painted stainless steel and measuring 500 x 319 x 375 cm, 'Bengaluru's Soul' reflects the city's diversity, creativity, and global outlook.

The installation reinforces BLR Airport's vision of integrating art, culture, and infrastructure to create a distinctive and immersive gateway for travellers.

Jaume Plensa is internationally acclaimed for large-scale public works across cities including Chicago, New York, London, Madrid, Barcelona, Tokyo, Taipei, Denver and Montreal. His sculptures explore identity, humanity, and introspection, transforming public spaces into sites of reflection, it stated.

"We are proud to support the installation of 'Bengaluru's Soul' at BIAL, as it captures the spirit of a city where ideas, cultures, and innovation converge. Public art humanizes civic spaces and fosters a shared sense of identity.

At Biocon Foundation, we believe building resilient cities requires not just infrastructure, but investment in culture and creativity," Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson of Biocon Group and Managing Trustee of Biocon Foundation, said.

Hari Marar, Managing Director & CEO, Bengaluru International Airport Limited, said, "Terminal 2 is envisioned as a cultural gateway, where infrastructure and artistic expression come together seamlessly. 'Bengaluru's Soul' by Jaume Plensa reflects this vision, capturing a spirit that is globally connected yet deeply rooted in creativity and diversity."

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