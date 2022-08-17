BJP blames Cong for communal tensions, party hits back
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader KS Eshwarappa on Wednesday blamed the Congress for “adding to the communal tensions in the state” by maintaining silence over the growing crimes being committed by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).
“The person who took down the poster of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar was an SDPI worker who is the husband of a Congress corporator from Shivamogga. The Congress adds to communal tensions and then blames the BJP. Congress is behind this (tensions in Shivamogga) and they are not even condemning it,” Eshwarappa said.
There have been several cases reported from across the state in which Muslim groups took down posters of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and pro-HIndu groups removed posters of Tipu Sultan a day before the Independence Day.
The Karnataka Police on Monday had to resort to lathi-charge and impose Section 144 of the CrPC in Shivamogga district until further orders after a group of people reportedly tried to remove banners of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and replace them with Tipu Sultan’s pictures, leading to clashes between groups of two faiths.
Reacting to Eshwarappa’s statements, the leader of opposition Siddaramaiah said: “It’s like they (BJP) have jaundice (disease) to lie about the Congress to console themselves and then blame us for all the problems,” .
“If there is proper evidence that PFI, SDPI are destroying the harmony of the society and causing riots, let the @BJP4Karnataka government ban such organizations. You have the government both at the state and union. Why are you silent though?” he added.
Deposit Tricolours with us. We’ll take care: LMGC
La Martiniere Girls' College, Lucknow has invited citizens and organisations to post or deposit their national flags to the college, as it has taken the initiative to dispose of them in accordance with the flag code of India. Citizens may deposit them at the college gate number 1 Aashrita Dass, principal said. The initiative is the brainchild of teachers and staff of the school. The district administration has been informed about the initiative.
Food for thought: After Firozabad, food for cops at Mainpuri under scanner
The superintendent of police, Mainpuri, made a surprise check of the Mainpuri Police Lines mess, and finding inferior quality of food being served, issued a warning to canteen staff. Kamlesh Kumar Dixit, the SP Mainpuri made a random check of the mess in the Police Lines of Mainpuri on Monday and made apparent his displeasure at the inferior quality of Dal being served to cops, and took the mess in-charge to task.
Mulund ceiling collapse: BMC blames illegal alterations
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has blamed the illegal alterations by the contractor for the collapse of a second-floor ceiling in Mulund East on Monday, which killed two senior citizens. Assistant commissioner of T ward, Chakrapani Alle, said the building was neither dilapidated nor dangerous. Devshankar Shukla, 93, and Arkhiben Shukla, 87, were killed after the ceiling of their second-floor home at Moti Chhaya building in Nanepada came crashing down.
Prayagraj Nagar Nigam’s heritage building set for mega restoration
The dilapidated heritage building of Prayagraj Nagar Nigam would be soon restored to its former glory. PNN officials have invited Expression of Interest (EoI) for the selection of an architectural conservation firm or an architect for conservation, renovation and giving the building a face-lift besides strengthening its structure. In December 2021, a portion of the ceiling of the main hall of the PNN office building collapsed due to corrosion in the girder supporting it.
Police step up vigil in Udupi distt amid row over banners
The security was heightened in Udupi on Tuesday in the wake of communal tension prevailing in neighbouring Shivamogga district over objections by Popular Front of India against portraits of Veer Savarkar put up in that city. The controversy erupted in Udupi over police being deployed near a banner calling for Hindu Rashtra (A Hindu Country). The poster that was installed ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, features freedom fighters Subhash Chandra Bose and VD Savarkar.
