BJP hails PFI ban, Congress seeks action against RSS

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka on Wednesday welcomed the move by the union government to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI), calling it the fulfilment of a long pending demand of the people of the country.

“It was a long-time demand of the people of the country from all parties, including the CPI (Communist Party of India), CPI (M) and Congress. PFI is an avatar of SIMI (Students Islamic Movement of India), KFD (Karnataka Forum for Dignity). They were involved in anti-national activities... they had their conduct outside the country and some of their important office bearers went across the borders and had their own training and that’s how they were doing all their anti-national activities and the time had come to ban this organisation with lot of background work, information, cases and information from all over the state and the government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah has taken the right decision and this is a message for all anti-national groups that they will not survive doing anti-national in this country. And, I urge the people also not to associate with such groups,” chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday.

The PFI has a strong presence in the coastal districts of Karnataka among other regions and its political arm, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), also won seats in the gram panchayat elections and other local bodies, especially in the coastal districts. Its student wing, Campus Front of India (CFI), was at the forefront of the hijab row in Karnataka, supporting the students in their agitation against the restrictions of wearing headscarves with the school uniform.

“The PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts have been found to be involved in serious offences... which are prejudicial to the integrity, security and sovereignty of the country,” according to a statement by the union government.

“The union government’s decision to ban PFI is a welcome move. Recently, the NIA had raided the homes of (PFI) activists and gathered evidence. Such bigoted forces, organisations have carried out dirty work and provoke youngsters against the country. For the unity of the country, banning this organisation is a good development,” said Araga Jnanendra, Karnataka’s minister for home affairs.

HD Kumaraswamy, former chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader, said any organisation indulging in activities that are against peace in society must be banned.

“I have no connection with PFI or any other organisation. I am not sure if the government (of India) has banned PFI with evidence... that’s why i said yesterday, whichever organisation is involved in anti-social activities, strict action must be taken. I had said this when there was a murder (Harsha Jingade) in Shivamoggat. Whichever organisation creates unrest in society, carries out anti-social activities... it is the duty of the government to keep them in check. They (government) should also present the facts of the recent raids on them (PFI) by NIA in various places,” Kumaraswamy, former chief minister, said.

The Congress, the principal opposition in Karnataka, said anyone who creates unrest in society and hurts religious sentiments of others, should be banned--hinting at the banning of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent of the BJP.

“The RSS and others are spoiling peace in society and action should be taken against them also,” Siddaramaiah, the leader of the opposition, said.

“Any organisation which spoils the peace in society, pursues hate-filled politics, those organisations should be banned,” he added. The former chief minister said the BJP was forced to take the decision to ban PFI only after the pressure mounted by the Congress.

“Whatever may be, whoever carries out provocative activities, causes hurt to members of other communities, creating unrest, all of them should be included,” said DK Shivakumar, the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress President.

Bommai hit back, questioning the need to make such statements by the opposition leader.

“Siddaramaiah links any incident with the RSS. If he doesn’t mention RSS, he cannot do politics. For what reasons should the RSS be banned? For performing patriotic acts? Ban them for helping people in need? For saving the culture and heritage of this country? It is not right to make such statements while giving political reactions. The RSS is one of the most prominent and patriotic organisations,” Bommai said.