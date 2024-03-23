BJP seeks ban on actor Shivarajkumar's movies, ads, & billboards until end of LS polls

BJP on Friday requested the Election Commission to prohibit display of films, advertisements, and billboards of actor Shivarajkumar who it claimed is campaigning for the Congress in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls. Actor Shivarajkumar.

His wife, Geetha Shivarajkumar is the Congress candidate in the Shimoga Lok Sabha constituency for the coming polls and the actor was earlier this week seen campaigning for her.

In a letter to the poll body, the Karnataka State President of BJP OBC Morcha Wing and senior BJP leader R Raghu stated that Shivarajkumar, being a prominent figure in the state and currently engaged in a "statewide election campaign for the Congress party", holds significant influence over the populace through his cinematic work and "public persona."

“While we respect his right to participate in the democratic process, it is imperative to maintain a level playing field and prevent undue advantage or influence during the election period,” Raghu said.

Given his significant influence and popularity, he earnestly requested the EC to take immediate action by issuing an order to cinema halls, TV channels, social media platforms, and local organisations to refrain from displaying any films, advertisements, or billboards featuring Shivrajkumar until the conclusion of the polls.

“We are examining it (the letter),” the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka, Manoj Kumar Meena, told PTI.