BJP-JDS alliance will win with over 5 lakh votes margin in Bengaluru South, says Tejasvi Surya

Bengaluru South Lok Sabha candidate Tejasvi Surya said on Thursday that the BJP, in alliance with JDS, will win with a margin of over 5 lakh in the constituency. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya.(PTI Photo)

Tejasvi Surya addressed the media after an election strategy meeting chaired by Leader of Opposition in Karnataka, R Ashoka, and attended by former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, BJP Bengaluru South District President and Jayanagar MLA C.K Ramamurthy, Bommanahalli MLA Satish Reddy, Basavanagudi MLA Ravi Subramanya and Chickpet MLA Uday Garudachar at the latter's residence.

He said that a massive meeting of the booth presidents of the BJP and JDS will take place on April 6 in Bangalore.

He also announced that he would file his nomination on April 4 and urged youngsters to join in.

"The people of Bengaluru South blessed a youngster like me with a margin of over 3.3 lakh votes in 2019 and gave a resounding mandate to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. This time, the citizens will ensure a historic third term for PM Modi Ji by a bigger margin of over 5 lakh votes. I urge the young of Bengaluru to join the nomination rally from Maiyas in Jayanagar to the RO Office near Ashoka Pillar and spread more awareness about the 10 Years of Seva by Modi Government.

"We've also planned a range of activities in today's meeting to reach every voter and showcase the tremendous work done by the Central Government. On April 6, Ashoka, BJP State President BY Vijayendra, and JDS senior leader Kumaraswamy will address all the booth presidents of the NDA at the National College Grounds. Together, we will ensure that the BJP wins all 4 seats of the Bengaluru region."

Addressing the media, Kumaraswamy expressed confidence that the people would bless the NDA with 28 out of 28 seats in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Ashoka said: “People of the country want a stable Government and an able leader like PM Modi Ji to come again. They do not trust a party that planned a rally in the form of 'Namma Neeru Namma Hakku' and then say nothing about its alliance partner in Government in Tamil Nadu, the DMK, opposing the Mekedatu Project.”