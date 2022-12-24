B’luru man held for threatening to bomb airport

Bengaluru police on Thursday arrested a 20-year-old engineering student for his tweet about bombing the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), officials said on Friday.

The accused, Vaibhav Ganesh, is a resident of Kudlu Gate in the southern part of Bengaluru and a third-year engineering student, police said. His parents are working in IT companies in the city.

On December 10, the accused, from his account @futureftsufjan, wrote on Twitter: “I will bomb the blr airport j so they can rebuild one closer to the city”. While the tweet was later deleted, it garnered attention.

Based on the complaint of the airport terminal manager, the Kempegowda Airport Police Station on December 12, registered a case under sections 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police said.

Following the complaint, the North East Division police formed a special team to nab the accused. Along with the cyber crime police, they launched a probe and zeroed in on Vaibhav.

The police seized the mobile phone of the accused from which he had tweeted about the bombing. During interrogation, he told the police that he was finding it difficult to travel between his residence and the airport, as it was far and that he tweeted out of frustration, the police said.

Meanwhile, Anoop A Shetty, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of Bengaluru’s northeast division, asked people to refrain from making such threats. “A student has been booked for making a hoax bomb threat to KIA. BOMB THREAT isn’t a joke. Please refrain from making such threats,” he tweeted.

The Bengaluru airport is located in Devanahalli, approximately 35 kilometres from the centre of the city.