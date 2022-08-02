Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / BMTC introduces new Vayuvajra route between Silk Institute Metro and KIA

BMTC introduces new Vayuvajra route between Silk Institute Metro and KIA

  • After South Western Railway, the BMTC has now geared up to improve regional connectivity between Bengaluru city and its airport, with the introduction of a new Vayuvajra route from Kanakapura main road to the KIA.
The new route, KIA-5D, will pass through Konanakunte Cross, Banashankari, Jayanagara 4th Block, Shanthinagara, R M Guttahalli and Hebbala.
ByYamini C S

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has added a new route connecting commuters from the Silk Institute metro station to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in a bid to further improve connectivity.

The BMTC issued a press note dated Monday, and said it has set aside four Vayuvajra air conditioned buses for a new route called the KIA-5D. This route takes commuters from the Silk Institute on Kanakapura Main Road to the Bengaluru airport through the Konanakunte Cross, Banashankari, Jayanagara 4th Block, Shanthinagara, R M Guttahalli and Hebbala.

The press note read: “For the benefit of Airport commuters, BMTC introduced new route number KIA-5D, from Silk Institute Metro Station to Kempegowda International Airport via Konanakunte Cross, Banashankari TTMC, Jayanagara 4th Block, Shanthinagara TTMC, R M Guttahalli, Hebbala and is operating 4 Vayuvajra air conditioned services.”

Departure timings from the Silk Institute metro station are as follows - 04:05, 07:10, 09:15, 10:15, 16:45, 20:00, 21:10, 22:10.

Departure timings from the Kempegowda International Airport are as follows - 01:50, 05:00, 06:30, 07:20, 13:40, 17:40, 18:40, 19:30.

ChangeMakers of Kanakapura Road (CMKR), a Twitter handle that consists of more than 80 residential welfare associations, celebrated the move and said, “After our consistent efforts, BMTC has now launched Vayuvajra airport bus services to Kanakapura Road. Please make use of this services!”

This comes four days after the South Western Railway introduced five new pairs of MEMU trains from Bengaluru city to the KIA.

Read: New way to reach Bengaluru airport under 35 from Friday: Memu express special trains

Fares are set as low as 30 to 35 per head.

