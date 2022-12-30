BMTC to hike AC bus fares from the New Year in Bengaluru: Report

The air-conditioned state-run buses in Bengaluru are going to be expensive starting from January 1, as the BMTC (Bangalore Metro Transport Corporation) announced a hike in AC bus fares, said a report in the Times of India. The new hike in bus fares will make the users shell out 20 percent extra money to what they are paying currently for bus tickets.

According to the report, the daily Vajra pass which currently costs Rs.100 will cost Rs. 120, starting from January. The monthly Vajra pass which costs Rs. 1500 will also be increased to Rs. 1800 from the New Year. However, the minimum fare which is Rs. 10 for Vajra buses is going to remain unchanged.

Meanwhile, BMTC has also announced that the free rides on Sunday for regular bus pass users will be cancelled from January. In December 2020, BMTC announced that the regular bus pass holders can travel in Vajra buses on Sundays without any extra cost. The other days, the regular pass holders used to pay Rs. 20 to travel in AC buses all day. This fare is now increased to Rs. 25 and BMTC announced that it is mandatory for all regular pass holders to buy the ticket in Vajra buses on all the days.

The report also said that the decision was taken after BMTC faced losses due to increase in diesel prices.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON