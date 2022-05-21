Eyeing on Karnataka polls, Bommai government to issue free bus passes to SC/ST students
- The Karnataka state government has decided to issue free bus passes for students from the SC/ST community, and will soon roll out the scheme to distribute free bus passes to them, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.
The Karnataka government has decided to issue free bus passes to students from scheduled caste and scheduled tribe communities and will soon roll out the scheme, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said.
The Bommai-led SC, ST state development council on Friday gave the approval to the implementation of various welfare programmes of more than ₹28,000 crore under the Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan (SCSP) for scheduled castes and tribal sub-plan (TSP).
Bommai told reporters that the council took stock of the utilisation of allocations of last year and funds remaining unspent. Some of the programmes were cleared with some modifications and most of the programmes were approved without any changes.
Allocation for the social welfare department has been raised by ₹500 crore, the ₹851-crore grant for the agriculture department has been increased to ₹1,061 crore, the grant for the horticulture department has been hiked to ₹187 crore from ₹142 crore, the grant for health department has been increased to ₹1,300 crore from ₹899 crore, Bommai said.
The amount reserved for pensions in the revenue department has been raised to ₹3,748 crore from ₹2,900 crore. A sum of ₹20 crore has been allocated for the development of places visited by Dr BR Ambedkar in the state.
The SC-ST development council approved the SC-ST sub-plan for 2022-23 at the meeting it had with Bommai on Friday.
“I have directed officials to strictly ensure SC-ST sub-plan funds are not diverted to any other work other than the welfare of SC and ST communities. I have also asked them to implement all schemes before August,” Bommai said.
The chief minister is reportedly fast-tracking the implementation of various schemes ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in 2023. Last week, the ruling BJP had announced that all families from SC/ST communities will be given around 75 units of free power, raising the bar from the 40 units it was before.
The decision could help the Bommai-led government to secure goodwill from the largest vote share, as the SC and ST communities make up about 24 per cent of the electorate.
(With inputs from PTI)
-
On rape case against son, Rajasthan minister says will follow court orders
Delhi Police summon Rajasthan minister's absconding son in alleged rape case In her complaint, the woman has alleged she was raped multiple times by Rohit Joshi at several places, including Delhi, between January 8, 2021 and April 17 this year, adding that the minister's son also promised to marry her. The complainant also claimed that on August 11 last year, she discovered she was pregnant with her alleged rapist's baby.
-
Madhya Pradesh: Man thrashed for not showing Aadhar card, found dead
A man was found dead after The deceased Bhanwarlal Jain, 60, a resident of Sarsi village of Ratlam was beaten up brutally for not showing his Aadhar Card Madhya Pradesh's in Neemuch district, police said on Saturday. The deceased a resident of Sarsi village of Ratlam, 60, Bhanwarlal Jain, was found dead in Manasa on Friday.
-
It's exam time in Delhi University. And almost every college student has a way of preparing for tests. Some start on the first day itself when classes for the new batch begin, whereas others tend to procrastinate and wait till the day before the paper. One doesn't have to be a frontbencher, but any disturbance in the class does get on your nerves. On exam day, they are the ones who have the cool hat on!
-
Karnataka CM, in Delhi, dials up Amit Shah to discuss Rajya Sabha candidate list
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai reached Delhi on Friday for his second visit in about 10 days, triggering speculation about a rejig in the state cabinet ahead of the elections due next year. However, he told reporters on Saturday morning that he did not meet Amit Shah and rather dialled him up. Bommai's visit to the national capital had set off talks of the much-awaited cabinet reshuffling or expansion.
-
DU students hail return of open mic events: Safe spaces to exhibit talent
Calling all singers, rappers, beatboxers, poets, instrumentalists, mimics and comedians to come and take to the stage — Delhi University's young performers couldn't wait to hear announcements like these, after two long years of being in the virtual space due to the pandemic. A third-year student of Business Economics at Shivaji College, Aayush Goel, recently gave voice to his poems at an open mic organised by the college's Enactus team.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics