Karnataka: Free power for SC/ST families nearly doubled
- In a move to secure another major vote bank, the Karnataka government on Friday announced that all scheduled caste and scheduled tribe (SC/ST) families will be given around 75 units of free power, raising the bar from the 40 units it was before.
As the 2023 assembly elections approach, all parties in Karnataka are gearing up with their election campaigns and manifestos. In a similar move, the ruling BJP on Friday announced that all families from scheduled caste and scheduled tribes (SC/ST) will be given around 75 units of free power, raising the bar from the 40 units it was before.
This decision will help the Bommai-led government to secure goodwill from the largest vote share, as the SC and ST communities make up about 24% of the electorate. However, it would mean an additional annual expense of about Rs. 979 crores cut from the state's treasury.
The move was first announced in April by Bommai on the 115th birth anniversary of Babu Jagjivan Ram, a Dalit freedom fighter. While some proposals, like the establishment of an independent committee to scrutinise government tenders costing over Rs. 50 crores, exist only on paper for the past half year, the proposal to increase the free power quota for SC/ST families was cleared in less than a month by the energy department and handed over to finance, that is headed by Chief Minister Bommai himself.
The revised free power quota decision will come into effect this month, reports said. SC and ST families are already covered under schemes like the Kuteera Jyothi and Bhagya Jyothi that ensure uninterrupted electricity supply. Of the total 1. 4 crore citizens in the state who consume less than 75 units of power in a month, about 39. 2 lakh consumers are covered under the Kuteera Jyothi and Bhagya Jyothi programmes, Karnataka energy minister V Sunil Kumar told a leading daily.
"As this was a welfare scheme, we did not want to delay it any further,” he added. A senior official within the energy department told the leading daily news website that metering will be a mandatory practice for these consumers. New rules for SC and ST beneficiaries to avail the scheme have been set.
“Beneficiaries should have cleared their electric bill dues up to April 2022. Beneficiaries have to submit a copy of their bank passbook along with the records as the subsidy will be credited directly to the account of the beneficiary,” the official added while speaking to reporters.
-
Sip of relief: Summer coolers in Delhi
The juice is made with scooped out puree of the fruit, mixed with cold water and ice. Price: ₹10- ₹20/glassAam Panna and Jaljeera, Gandhinagar Market Markets can get especially hot in this time of the year, and this mobile stall in east Delhi by Amit Kumar Kashyap — carrying a large earthen matka, bunches of mint leaves and an improvised ladle to stir the water mix — can offer a few moments of solace.
-
CISCE to introduce robotics, AI, others as subjects in ICSE, ISC
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, a school education board, will introduce subjects like robotics, artificial intelligence (Al), machine learning and data science at ICSE (Classes 9 and 10) and ISC (Classes 11 and 12) levels. “The students will appear in exam with these new subjects in Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) in 2025 and in Indian School Certificate (ISC) in 2026,” said CISCE over phone, chief executive and secretary, Gerry Arathoon.
-
Penalised for number plate in Bengaluru? This is what the rule says
Traffic police cannot insist on HSRP for old vehicles. The plate has a hot-stamped hologram of the Ashoka Chakra in blue colour on the top left corner and a 10-digit permanent identification number laser branded on the bottom left corner. This plate is also electronically linked to the vehicle where it is installed. With HSRPs, chances of counterfeit become impossible. Transport Commissioner N. Shivakumar told reporters that HSRP is not mandatory for old vehicles.
-
Bengaluru: Unidentified man found dead in graffiti-covered car used in films
An old, yellow ambassador car that had been parked on one of the quiet streets of Rajajinagar for over two years grabbed headlines when police found a dead body inside it on Friday. Gopi, the owner of the car who used to supply props to the film industry for shoots was discovered at around 4 p.m. on Friday after Magadi road police inspected the vehicle and found the dead man in the front seat.
-
Shiv Sena bats for ‘One Nation-One Language’, asks Amit Shah to accept challenge
In a first, the Shiv Sena made a pitch for 'one country-one language' on Saturday. Sena member of Parliament and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that Hindi was spoken and accepted across the country. Raut further said that union home minister Amit Shah must take up the “challenge” that there should be one language in all the states. Raut said that no language must be disrespected. The statement sparked criticism by the opposition.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics