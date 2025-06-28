Businessman stabbed with screwdriver in Bengaluru hotel over horse racing feud: Report

A horse racing trip turned violent for a Mumbai-based businessman who was stabbed in a Bengaluru hotel parking lot, allegedly by the brother of a horse trainer he had fired a year ago. A case has been registered under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to a report by Times of India, the shocking incident unfolded at a star hotel near the Bengaluru Race Course on June 22 and led to the arrest of three men, including the former trainer.

The victim, 47-year-old Suchit Jayaraj Shah, a Marine Drive resident and avid racing enthusiast, had travelled to Bengaluru to attend a horse-racing event along with a friend, the report added.

The duo checked into a hotel where, unbeknownst to him, his former trainer Jasbhir Singh, accompanied by his younger brother Sunny and an associate named Billa, had also checked in, allegedly with revenge in mind.

According to Shah’s complaint, tensions had been simmering ever since he fired Jasbhir a year ago due to professional disagreements. Jasbhir had reportedly issued threats following the fallout, accusing Shah of tarnishing his reputation.

On the morning of the incident, Sunny attempted to contact Shah via WhatsApp and then had the hotel reception call Shah’s room to say he was waiting at the lobby, the report further added.

Shah, along with his friend Sameer, went downstairs where Sunny asked them to wait for Jasbhir, who never turned up. When Shah decided to leave after waiting for 15 minutes, Sunny and Billa allegedly became aggressive, threatening to kill him unless he stepped outside.

Police said the two men forcibly led Shah to the parking area where Sunny hit him on the head and then stabbed him with a screwdriver, accusing him of ruining Jasbhir’s career.

As Shah cried for help, hotel staff and guests rushed to the scene. Sameer tried to intervene but was restrained by Billa during the attack.

While the attackers fled, Shah was taken to a nearby hospital and later filed a police complaint. Acting swiftly, Bengaluru police arrested Jasbhir, Sunny, and Billa.

A case has been registered under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police said the accused claimed that Shah’s actions had damaged Jasbhir’s career and reputation in horse racing circles.

Shah, who was treated for head and stab injuries, has since returned to Mumbai and is said to be out of danger.

