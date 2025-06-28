Odisha toddler in Bengaluru speaks fluent Kannada in viral video, wins the internet. Watch

In a city where cultures blend seamlessly, a video of a four-year-old boy from an Odia family speaking fluent Kannada has won hearts online. The clip struck a chord with many, with social media users celebrating the child’s ease with Kannada.

The adorable clip, originally shared by a Reddit user, shows the child responding confidently in Kannada to a series of questions asked by his mother, who speaks to him in English.

“My nephew is 4 years old. We are from Odisha. My brother lives in Bangalore. My cutie is speaking Kannada,” the user captioned the post, which has since gone viral across platforms.

In the video, the boy answers simple questions such as “What is your name?”, “What is your father’s name?”, “What is your mother’s name?” and “How old are you?”, all in Kannada, showcasing how naturally he has picked up the local language.

The clip struck a chord with many on X (formerly Twitter), with users celebrating the child’s ease with Kannada and applauding the family’s efforts to embrace the local culture.

How did social media users react?

One user wrote, “Watch this cute video of an Odia child. This family is living in Bengaluru. The child is learning Kannada, the language of Bengaluru City, naturally. Bengaluru is a Kannada city. This is the Bharata we need to build.”

Another added, “Bengaluru is an Indian city where Kannada should be the primary spoken language, and people from all over India are welcome to settle and thrive! Sarva Bhashah Sambhava, Kannadavey Pradhaana Vyavahaarika Bhaashey.”

Echoing the sentiment, a third user commented, “Every North Indian child learning Kannada who is living in Karnataka, it’s not strange, it’s reality, whatever city it is.”

Others simply found joy in the moment. “Cutest thing I’ve seen all day. Kudos to the teachers and parents,” one post read.

The wholesome video has drawn comparisons to a previously viral moment where a Tibetan youth spoke eloquently in Kannada, expressing how the language had become a deep part of his life. “People respect me a lot when I speak in Kannada,” he had said. “They feel proud that an outsider is speaking the local language.”

He summed it up with a line that continues to resonate with Kannada speakers and learners alike: “There is no such thing as Kannada gottilla. After drinking Kaveri water, you speak Kannada automatically.”

