Moving to Bengaluru? Here are 5 platforms to learn Kannada basics for hassle-free auto and cab rides

Learning Kannada in Bengaluru has become easier than ever, thanks to a growing number of digital creators and platforms making the language more accessible. Whether you're a newcomer in Bengaluru or simply looking to improve your Kannada skills, these resources provide everything from free tutorials to structured courses. Representational Image

Amid the growing debate about Kannada versus Hindi in the city, it's fascinating to see that some of these creators are non-native speakers, proving that learning Kannada isn’t as difficult as it seems.

Here’s a look at some of these creators and their platforms.

Sakshi Baid - @morethankannadagottilla

Sakshi Baid, a digital creator based in Bengaluru, is bridging the language gap by teaching Kannada, despite being a North Indian herself. On her platform, Sakshi doesn't just focus on spoken Kannada but also covers the basics, including alphabets. Her teaching style stands out through interactive videos with a pinch of humor. Beyond online lessons, she also hosts in-person classes at locations like Cubbon Park, all free of charge. If you're new to Bengaluru or planning to move, check out her page for some helpful Kannada lessons!

(Also Read: ‘Mandate writing doctor prescriptions in Kannada’: KDA urges Karnataka government)

Raashi Rai

Raashi Rai is another digital creator with a unique approach to teaching both Kannada and Hindi. She simplifies language learning through easy-to-follow videos, covering not just conversational phrases but also essential grammar concepts. Raashi’s videos on basic Kannada grammar, including present, past, and future tenses, are taught through practical scenarios, making learning more engaging. You can check her page here.

Kannad alla kannada

Navya, the creator behind ‘Kannada Alla Kannada’ Instagram handle, has been teaching Kannada for over four years, successfully guiding more than 4,000 learners through her courses. She offers structured programs that range from Level 1 to Level 3, catering to different proficiency levels. While these are paid courses, Navya also shares free, educational content on her platform that is perfect for beginners who are just starting their Kannada journey.

Kannada Gothilla podcast -Spotify

This is a podcast for learning Kannada that breaks down everyday scenarios where knowing a few Kannada words can come in handy. Hosted by Arvind, a native Kannada speaker, and Aakash, who is new to the language, the podcast offers a fun and practical approach to language learning. Together, they walk listeners through real-life situations, providing key vocabulary and phrases that can help learners grasp basic Kannada easily.

Kannada Gothilla

Kannada Gottila is an online platform designed to teach the basics of Kannada in a flexible, convenient manner. Founded by Anup Maiya, it began eight years ago with WhatsApp group lessons. Today, the platform, whose name means "I don't know Kannada," offers daily language instruction across Twitter, Facebook, and WhatsApp. While the courses aren't free, they are reasonably priced. For more information, visit their website and start your Kannada learning journey today.

(Also Read: Karnataka doctors switch to Kannada while writing prescriptions to patients, receive accolades)