Bengaluru stampede: Nine eyewitnesses testify in RCB event tragedy that killed 11

As the magisterial inquiry into the tragic stampede at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) event nears completion, nine eyewitnesses, including four journalists, appeared before Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesh on Friday to record their statements, Deccan Herald reported. Fans wave as a bus carrying the IPL 2025 winning Royal Challengers Bengaluru team arrives at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.(HT_PRINT)

The testimonies mark the concluding leg of the investigation being conducted by Jagadeesh, who has, over the past three weeks, heard from all relevant stakeholders, including former city Police Commissioner B Dayanand, the report further added.

(Also read: Stuck in Bengaluru traffic, resident coins Newton’s 'fourth' law: 'Auto at rest will remain at rest')

Details of eyewitnesses

Among those who deposed was Kamaresh, a 53-year-old resident of Bapujinagar and a poultry shop owner. Recalling the chaos at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, he described a narrow escape, “There was a sudden rush to enter the stadium from Gate 21 as soon as it was opened. I was in the crowd but decided to step back as the crowd was largely youngsters trying to push each other to get into the stadium,” he said according to the publication.

Kamaresh had arrived to see the cricketers after learning that entry to the event was free.

(Also Read: Bengaluru commuters brace for toll hikes on elevated expressway starting July 2025: Report)

The stampede, which broke out during the RCB victory celebration, claimed the lives of 11 people and sparked citywide outrage over crowd management failures.

Prior to Friday’s session, the deputy commissioner had already recorded statements from officials of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), RCB representatives, the event organisers, DNA Entertainment Networks Pvt. Ltd., law enforcement personnel, injured attendees, and families of the deceased. Jagadeesh also visited the stadium earlier and reviewed CCTV footage from the day of the incident.

(Also Read: Centre approves suspension of three IPS officers over Bengaluru stampede incident: Report)