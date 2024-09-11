Amid speculations on the future of Siddaramaiah’s chief ministerial post, a section of Karnataka Congress leaders urged Rahul Gandhi to warn those expressing the desire to become the next Karnataka CM. They said that such statements are bringing down the morality of cadre across the state. ‘Cadre getting demoralised…’: Karnataka Congress leaders write to Rahul Gandhi amid tussle for CM post

In a letter to Rahul Gandhi, signed by some Congress MLCs and other former ministers, they said, “More than six leaders, including senior ministers, are issuing statements claiming the post of chief minister, instead of fighting against the BJP and the JD(S). Due to this, many of our leaders and workers are demoralised and losing hope in the government and the party.”

They also called the statements of leaders ‘reckless’ and urged Rahul Gandhi to address the matter. “We humbly appeal to your esteemed office to take note of the statements issued by the said leaders and warn them against issuing such damaging statements in future in the interest of the Congress party and the state of Karnataka,” the letter further said.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah was earlier prosecuted by the Governor in the MUDA site allotment case, and a petition challenging the prosecution is being heard in the High Court. While the BJP-JDS demanded his resignation, he clarified that he was not going to step down from the post.

Though the Congress leaders are confident about Siddaramaiah continuing as the chief minister, they also show the desire to become the chief minister of state. Karnataka minister MB Patil earlier said that if Siddaramaiah steps down, the party might elect the next CM candidate based on seniority and call himself the senior Congress leader in the state. Senior Congress MLAs R V Deshpande and Basavaraj Rayrareddy, too, have expressed their wish to become the chief minister.

However, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is the prime contender for the CM post, if Siddaramaiah steps down in near future. However, the party leaders reiterated that there was no question of Siddaramaiah giving up his position.

(With agency inputs)