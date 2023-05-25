Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / California-based ride-hailing platform inDrive to launch services in Bengaluru soon

California-based online ride-hailing platform inDrive is planning to start operations in Karnataka capital Bengaluru soon, the company said on Thursday.

California-based online ride-hailing platform inDrive is planning to start operations in Karnataka capital Bengaluru soon, the company said on Thursday. It is already operational in 10 cities, such as Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Chandigarh, Jaipur and Bhopal, news agency PTI reported.

inDrive offers ride-hailing, intercity, freight and delivery services in India.
"We are spreading to the new cities, which are organically growing as our brand becomes more and more popular in India. Soon, we will launch our services in Bangalore and Pune," the company said in a statement.

inDrive follows a price setting model in which the passengers and the drivers can set the fares and choose the best suitable option for themselves. They may also negotiate and come to a fare price together. This comes in the midst of several complaints from commuters in Bengaluru against cab aggregators Ola and Uber on excessive fares.

inDrive, which offers ride-hailing, intercity, freight and delivery services in India, said, “Creating fairer solutions to address the existing gaps in underserved markets is a crucial part of inDrive's global expansion strategy.” The platform is also mulling offering services in regional languages like Tamil, as part of its expansion plans.

Amid the never-ending tussle between customers and taxi aggregators, an autorickshaw union in Bengaluru recently launched a new ride-hailing mobile app called ‘Namma Yatri’ that connects customers directly to auto drivers without an intermediary. Such alternatives are deemed necessary as customers face long wait-times and repeated cancellations from existing giants.

