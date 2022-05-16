“Can we not take expertise of Nobel Laureates?”: DK Shivakumar on Udupi MBA grad's suicide

On Monday, Karnataka Congress Pradesh president DK Shivakumara took to Twitter to weigh in on the recent suicide by an MBA graduate in Udupi.

Saying he was deeply saddened by Sahana’s death, he offered his condolences to her family.

Then, he added: “My condolences to her family. I wish them all the strength in dealing with this tragedy. We as a society should introspect on where we are going wrong. If an MBA has to commit suicide due to unemployment, we are definitely doing something wrong. Why is this happening? Why are our youth having to face despair? Some of the world’s most famous economists are Indians, including Nobel prize winners. Can we not take their expertise in creating jobs?”

He further said: “India has 100 unicorns now. Karnataka creates jobs for people from across India. So why are we seeing a high unemployment rate and even suicides? And why doesn’t media discuss this?”

Earlier, the youth Congress had protested in Udupi and demanded ₹10 lakhs compensation for her kin.

According to local media reports, Sahana had allegedly consumed poison in a bid to kill herself. She had been admitted to the hospital on time but succumbed after nine days. The 23-year-old had completed her MBA almost two years ago and was staying at her elder sister Saumya’s house at Edmeru of Kattingeri village near Shirva.

There is no clarity on whether the girl committed suicide due to unemployment.

She had been admitted to Mission Hospital in Udupi and later shifted to Manipal Hospital. She was later moved to a district government hospital of Udupi on May and succumbed to internal organ injuries on May 9.

