“Can we not take expertise of Nobel Laureates?”: DK Shivakumar on Udupi MBA grad's suicide
On Monday, Karnataka Congress Pradesh president DK Shivakumara took to Twitter to weigh in on the recent suicide by an MBA graduate in Udupi.
Saying he was deeply saddened by Sahana’s death, he offered his condolences to her family.
Then, he added: “My condolences to her family. I wish them all the strength in dealing with this tragedy. We as a society should introspect on where we are going wrong. If an MBA has to commit suicide due to unemployment, we are definitely doing something wrong. Why is this happening? Why are our youth having to face despair? Some of the world’s most famous economists are Indians, including Nobel prize winners. Can we not take their expertise in creating jobs?”
He further said: “India has 100 unicorns now. Karnataka creates jobs for people from across India. So why are we seeing a high unemployment rate and even suicides? And why doesn’t media discuss this?”
Earlier, the youth Congress had protested in Udupi and demanded ₹10 lakhs compensation for her kin.
According to local media reports, Sahana had allegedly consumed poison in a bid to kill herself. She had been admitted to the hospital on time but succumbed after nine days. The 23-year-old had completed her MBA almost two years ago and was staying at her elder sister Saumya’s house at Edmeru of Kattingeri village near Shirva.
There is no clarity on whether the girl committed suicide due to unemployment.
She had been admitted to Mission Hospital in Udupi and later shifted to Manipal Hospital. She was later moved to a district government hospital of Udupi on May and succumbed to internal organ injuries on May 9.
Water supply to be affected in parts of Delhi from tomorrow. Details here
Water supply shall be affected in parts of the national capital from Tuesday morning due to depletion of pond level of the Yamuna river at Wazirabad and reduction in release of raw water from Haryana, the Delhi Jal Board said on Monday. It added water tankers would be provided on request as supply would remain affected till the pond level improved to normal.
432 fined in two days for driving on wrong side in Gurugram, say traffic police
At least 432 people were fined till Saturday for driving on the wrong side during the road safety drive launched by the Gurugram traffic police on Friday to reduce accidents in the city. The traffic police will tabulate such cases for Sunday on Monday, said the officials. An e-challan will be generated against an offender immediately. Nearly 20% of the fines issued by the Gurugram traffic police account for wrong-way driving, according to deputy commissioner of police traffic, TRavinder Singh Tomar
Ensure safety of Kashmiri Pandits, Delhi CM Kejriwal urges Centre
“Few days back a Kashmiri pandit was killed in his office. It seems they had thought this through. The country is worried. Why are Kashmiri Pandits still not safe? A lot of them had been sent under a PM package. After this incident, all of them are scared,” the chief minister said in the briefing. Kejriwal was referring to the protests by Kashmiri Pandit community in Budgam on Friday.
Congress works to unite, BJP to divide: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party for “creating divisions” while saying his party works to unite all. “We work to help the needy, the weak, and they [BJP] for few industrialists,” he said. Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of damaging the economy after it strengthened under the previous Congress-led United Progressive Government government. Gandhi said there is no employment for youth while the inflation is increasing.
Mundka fire tragedy: NHRC begins probe into rights violations
A team of officials from the National Human Rights Commission on Monday visited the commercial building in outer Delhi's Mundka area that was destroyed in a massive fire on May 13 killing at least 27 people. “It is the first day of the probe, and will progress as we get more facts,” NHRC Sunil Meena was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. A day ago, the owner of the ill-fated four-storey building was arrested.
