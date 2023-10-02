Capital set to host its first Kambala event on Nov 25-26, 700k likely to attend: Puttur MLA

Bengaluru Bengaluru Kambala Samithi along with Zilla Kambala Samithi will organise Bengaluru Kambala (Namma Kambala) in Bengaluru on November 25 and 26 at Palace Grounds (File Photo)

The state capital is gearing up for the first ‘Kambala’ event, a slush track buffalo race, which will be held at the Palace Grounds on November 25 and 26, Puttur MLA and convenor of Bengaluru Kambala committee Ashok Kumar Rai said on Saturday.

“Bengaluru Kambala Samithi along with Zilla Kambala Samithi will organise Bengaluru Kambala (Namma Kambala) in Bengaluru on November 25 and 26 at Palace Grounds,” Rai said, addressing a press conference in Mangaluru after holding a meeting with Kambala buffalo owners.

The traditional sporting event, where buffalos are raced on tracks in a slushy field, is held annually in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi by the local residents. The Kambala season begins in November and lasts till March.

According to Rai, about 100 to 130 pairs of buffaloes from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kasargod and other districts will take part in the event, and 7,00,000 visitors are expected to attend it in Bengaluru.

The Kambala buffaloes will leave for Bengaluru from Mangaluru on November 23, in a lorry. The office-bearers of the Samithi will also accompany the procession, which will be accompanied by veterinary doctors and ambulances in each district, Rai said.

“The buffaloes will be ferried in lorries. A two-and-a-half-hour break will be given to the buffaloes in Hassan after which the journey will continue. Food and water will be exclusively carried from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, and rest will be given to them every three to four hours,” Rai said.

The first-ever Kambala in the state capital is also expected to be a star-studded event, with celebrities from the movie industry including Aishwarya Rai, Rajnikanth, likely to be in attendance, along with chief minister Siddaramaiah and ministers. “Actors Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rai, Rishab Shetty and Anushka Shetty are expected to attend the event.”

According to Rai, the estimated cost of the event is ₹ 6 crore. As many as 2,000 VVIP seating arrangements and gallery for 10,000 viewers will be made ready. While 150 food stalls showcasing the delicacy of Tulunadu will be set up at the venue, cultural events of Dakshina Kannada will also be showcased, Rai said.

The race will be held on a 145-meter-long track, meticulously prepared by experts, Rai said, adding that the names of the tracks are yet to be announced. “Some VIPs and ministers have urged to hold races in their name but the Kambala buffalo owners have not agreed.” There will be commentary in Kannada and Tulu and all the buffaloes will receive a medal.”

The MLA said a demand to set up a Kambala Bhavana in Pilikula, a demand for one-acre land for the construction of the Tulu Bhavana in Bengaluru will also be submitted to the government.

Kambala will be organised by adhering to the Supreme Court guidelines, the MLA said. “Our aim is to spread our culture throughout the world.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON