CARBON film festival in Bengaluru this weekend to showcase diverse global cinema

The CARBON Film Festival has kicked off on Saturday morning at the Bangalore International Centre, organized by a a not-for-profit institution called Science Gallery Bengaluru. This festival, sharing its theme with the inaugural exhibition at Science Gallery's Hebbal premises, commenced with the screening of the Oscar-nominated documentary "All That Breathes" (2022) by director Shaunak Sen, a report said. The festival will showcase a distinctive collection of cinematic narratives centred on the theme of carbon, the Bangalore International Centre website said.

ALSO READ | 24-year-old electrocuted in Bengaluru while plugging his phone for charging: Report

Shot over three years, the documentary also earned acclaim with the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize for documentaries at the Sundance Film Festival.

Following the screening, a post-film discussion featured Dr Garima Bhatia from the Nature Conservation Foundation, wildlife scientist Dr Ravi Chellam, and director Shaunak Sen joining remotely via Zoom.

ALSO READ | Woman makes hoax bomb threat call to Bengaluru airport to stop boyfriend from flying, detained: Report

The festival line-up includes a diverse array of films spanning different languages and cultures. Day one showcased films like the Oriya production "Ocean Mud Pickle," exploring the transformation of an abandoned village into a potential wildlife sanctuary, shorts like “We Held Our Breath”, “On the Surface” and "This Mortal Plastik," which is focused on the issue of plastic pollution.

ALSO READ | Mumbai watch out! Buyers are now lapping up over ₹10-crore luxury apartments in Bengaluru

Day two promises a selection of animated shorts, including French and Kannada productions, with a panel discussion on animated filmmaking featuring Fabian Driehorst from the German film studio Fabian and Fred. Additionally, the day will highlight international short documentaries, such as "Mountain Man," which portrays the life of Phuntsho Tshering, Bhutan's sole glaciologist.